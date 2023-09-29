"This is an incredibly proud moment" - Stuart Broad reacts as Trent Bridge announces renaming Pavillion End after him

The Pavilion end at the iconic Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham will be named after retired England cricketer Stuart Broad. The former new-ball bowler reacted by saying that it's an incredibly proud moment for him and his family.

Broad retired from all forms of cricket as the country's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, with 604 victims. The Nottinghamshire seamer helped England deny Australia a first series win on English soil in two decades this year by taking a wicket off the last ball of his career.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the renaming of the stand after him, Broad admitted that it's surreal to think that he will be part of the ground where it all started.

"It's a bit surreal to think that part of the ground where I fell in love with cricket will now bear my name. Playing for Notts has meant so much to me, and I've been so grateful that, wherever my career has taken me, I've always been able to come home to Trent Bridge. As someone who is Nottingham born and bred, this is an incredibly proud moment for myself and my family."

The 37-year-old also recorded his best figures of 8-15 in Test cricket at Trent Bridge, demolishing Australia for 60 as England coasted to an innings win.

"It's highly unlikely we'll ever see another English bowler match his record" - Nottinghamshire chairman hails Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad (Image Credits: Twitter)

Nottinghamshire chairman Andy Hunt reckons it's fitting that Broad got the tribue he deserves for his accomplishments:

"Stuart's achievements at the highest level are quite remarkable - it's highly unlikely we'll ever see another English bowler match his record over the past 15 years, let alone one from within our county's borders. It feels only fitting that the end of his home ground where he recorded some of his greatest achievements will now serve as a permanent honour to his cricketing career."

Broad's 604-wicket tally is the fifth-highest in Test history, behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), James Anderson (690) and Anil Kumble (619). Among the quartet, only Anderson is still active.