"This is my India"- Fans erupt as Team India beat Sri Lanka in a thriller to reach Asia Cup 2023 final

Team India completed a thrilling win over Sri Lanka by 41 runs in their Super Fours fixture in Colombo on Tuesday, September 12, and have thereby qualified for the final of the Asia Cup 2023. Defending the target of just 214, the bowlers produced the goods under pressure to get the hosts all-out for just 172.

The partnership between KL rahul and Ishan Kishan, followed by some crucial runs from Axar Patel ensured that the Men in Blue got to 213 before getting bowled. Kuldeep Yadav was once again the star with the ball as his four wicket denied the Lankans of what could have been a famous win.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see India complete a win that sent them to the Asia Cup final. Many were delighted to see the grind that the team was put through and how well they emerged from it. Here are some of the reactions:

Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah once again set up India's win

India needed early wickets to remain in the game and that's exactly what Jasprit Bumrah did, producing two massive scalps in the form of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis.

Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja were also brilliant with their spells, ensuring Sri Lanka kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. But the star of the day was undoubtedly Kuldeep Yadav with four wickets. He broke the partnership between Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka by sending both back to the pavilion.

The partnership between Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage threatened to take the game away, but Jadeja broke that partnership as well. It was followed by a fiery spell from Hardik Pandya before Kuldeep came back and wrapped up the Sri Lankan innings.

The match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan now becomes a knockout with the winner meeting Rohit Sharma and co. in the final.