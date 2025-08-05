“This Indian team does not depend on Bumrah” - Former cricketer’s massive statement after ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former England spinner Monty Panesar said that the current Indian team was not reliant on ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The 43-year-old felt that the Shubman Gill-led side had a strong bowling attack and added that the hype around the 31-year-old was huge.

Ad

Bumrah played only three out of the five Tests against England, claiming 14 wickets in those games. Panesar told Mid-day:

“This Indian team does not depend on Bumrah anymore. Bumrah’s hype is absolutely massive, but let’s be honest, India have a strong bowling attack."

He also called for the Indian team management to identify and invest in a third seamer. He added that Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj can be India's new ball pair going forward.

Ad

Trending

“[Prasidh] Krishna is getting better and better with every Test match. I think he can open the bowling with [Mohammed] Siraj. They just need a third seamer, Akash Deep or Arshdeep Singh or someone else. Of course, Bumrah is a good bowler, but he wasn’t part of the matches that India won [in this series]. So, I don’t think they depend on him as much,” he said.

Ad

Monty Panesar praises Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill for their heroics in England series

Among the key contributors in India's drawn series against England were Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj. Monty Panesar praised the duo for their exploits in the series. He said:

“Siraj utilised the conditions really well. He’s a huge asset for Indian cricket. I think he leads the attack now and India need to build the attack around him.

Ad

“Young captain Gill has shown tremendous leadership in this Test series. Also, Gambhir has done well under the circumstances. He’s trying to bring in his new ideas and India need to back him because he’s taking the big decisions."

Shubman Gill scored 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.40, breaking a plethora of records right through the series. Mohammed Siraj emerged as the leading wicket-taker, with 23 scalps in five games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news