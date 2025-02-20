“This is only just the beginning” - Fakhar Zaman posts passionate message after being ruled out of 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy after picking up an injury in the first match against New Zealand in Karachi. The 34-year-old posted an emotional tweet and vowed to come back stronger at the international level after recovering.

Zaman suffered an injury to his lower back as he was seen clutching it following a fielding effort in the very first over of the Kiwi innings to prevent a boundary. The southpaw came out to bat only at No.4 before Michael Bracewell castled him for 24 off 41 deliveries. He visibly struggled while running between the wickets.

Taking to X, the veteran opener wrote that he is grateful for the opportunity to represent Pakistan as much as he has and will be supporting his teammates from home.

"Representing Pakistan on the biggest stage is an honour and dream of every cricketer in this country. I have been privileged enough to represent Pakistan multiple times with pride. Unfortunately I’m now out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but surely Allah is the best planner. Grateful for the opportunity. I will be backing our boys in green from home. This is only just the beginning, the comeback will be stronger than the setback. Pakistan Zindabad," Fakhar Zaman wrote.

Fakhar Zaman announced himself to international cricket during the 2017 Champions Trophy final against India when he struck 114 to fashion their side's 180-run win.

PCB name Imam-ul-Haq as Fakhar Zaman's replacement

Imam-ul-Haq. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named Imam-ul-Haq as Fakhar Zaman's replacement. Imam, who has featured in 72 ODIs, has accumulated 3138 runs runs at 48.27 along with nine centuries and 20 fifties.

The southpaw last played an ODI during the 2023 ODI World Cup clash against South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

