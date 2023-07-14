“This is just a start” – Yashasvi Jaiswal after smashing century on his dream debut in IND vs WI 1st Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal was delighted to bring up a century on debut during the first Test against West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica on Day 2, Thursday (July 13).

The 21-year-old expressed gratitude after grabbing the opportunity with both hands. He said it’s just a start to his Test career after remaining unbeaten on 143 runs off 350 balls, including 14 boundaries.

The left-handed batter called it an ‘emotional moment’ after reaching the three-figure mark.

Speaking to Jio Cinema at stumps on Day 2, Jaiswal said:

“[It] was an emotional moment (on his century), was just proud of myself, thankful for everyone, this is just a start and I want to do well going further. It's difficult to get opportunities in the Indian team, I would like to thank everyone, the supporters, team management and Rohit Bhai.”

Jaiswal further said that he loves Test cricket and revealed the nature of the pitch following his superb ton. He continued:

“The pitch is on the slower side and the outfield is very slow, it was difficult and challenging, it was pretty hot and I wanted to keep doing it for my country, just play ball-by-ball and enjoy my cricket."

The Mumbai batter added:

"I love Test cricket, I like this challenge, I enjoy the situation when the ball swings and seams. We have worked hard on everything, I've just gone out to express myself.”

For the uninitiated, Yashasvi Jaiswal had previously scored a double century followed by a ton in the same game for the Rest of India against Madhya Pradesh in the Irani Cup 2023. The Mumbai batter averages 80.21 in his first-class career, scoring 1,845 runs in 15 games, including nine tons.

Jaiswal (143*), who became the 17th Indian to score a century on debut, now has the highest score by an Indian on Test debut away from home. The opener broke the previous record held by former India captain Sourav Ganguly (131 vs England in 1996).

132* - Yashasvi Jaiswal v WI, 2023 (so far)

131 - Sourav Ganguly v ENG, 1996

124 - Surinder Amarnath v NZ, 1976

120 - Suresh Raina v SL, 2010

112 - Abbas Ali Baig v ENG, 1959

He has also faced the most balls by an Indian on Test debut, going past Mohammad Azharuddin (322 balls vs England in 1984).

Yashasvi Jaiswal helps India extend lead on Day 2

A clinical batting performance from debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India lead by 163 runs at stumps on Day 2.

Apart from him, India captain Rohit Sharma smashed his 10th Test century (103 off 221). The duo shared the highest opening partnership record against West Indies in Tests during their 239-run stand.

Shubman Gill, though, failed to deliver with the bat, scoring six runs off 11 balls during his first outing as a No.3 batter.

At stumps on Day 2, India were 312/2, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (143 off 350) and Virat Kohli (36 off 96) at the crease.

Click here to follow IND vs WI 1st Test live score updates.

