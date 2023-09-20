"This kid hit me for six sixes" - Sreesanth says he lied to Rahul Dravid to get Sanju Samson included in Rajasthan Royals

Former India pacer S Sreesanth recalled on Wednesday that he lied to Rahul Dravid about Sanju Samson hitting him six sixes in a local tournament to get the latter a chance at Rajasthan Royals in 2013.

Dravid was the Royals' captain that year. Sreesanth said he had some sway in the changing room after winning two World Cups and Dravid always listened to him. The pacer had seen Sanju's fearless batting from his teenage years in Kerala.

"Rahul bhai listened to me when I introduced Sanju to him," Sreesanth told Sportskeeda's YouTube channel in an exclusive chat. "I lied to him, I said, 'this kid hit me for six sixes in a local tournament'. Rahul bhai said, 'Shree, kuch bhi bol, ye kyu bol raha hai?' (Say anything, why are you lying like this) (Laughs)"

He added that the Royals wouldn't pay for Samson's travel expenses from Kerala to Rajasthan because according to a then-rule in the IPL, the player could only go to Chennai and Bangalore for trial. Sreesanth arranged the trip for him and a few other Kerala players and even gave them a daily allowance.

"He didn't do too well in a few practice games," he added. "But when Rahul bhai saw him bat he was convinced, came to me and said, 'Sree, don't let this Sanju guy go to any other selection, we are signing him. Whether or not he'd get matches, I don't know but we would like to sign him.'"

Earlier, he also faced resistance when he wanted to include 14-year-old Samson in Kerala's squad. Samson's childhood coach Biju George recommended his name to the India international but the youngster understandably struggled in keeping wickets and batting against express pace.

"A lot of people questioned me. They said, 'How can you put him in the team, I am the senior, I am the 'keeper.' Even some of my friends questioned me, 'Yaar Shree tu bhi yaar bacchon ke le kar aata hai' (What Sree, why do you bring kids to the team?'," Sreesanth said.

Sreesanth told them that as a senior player, it was his responsibility to promote young talent. Now, after Samson is the Royals' captain since 2021 and has played many international matches for India, he believes he was only a "messenger" and Samson's success is due to his own hard work and work ethic.

"I am grateful to Sanju that I could meet him" - Sreesanth

When asked about his contribution to his career, Sreesanth thanked George for introducing him to Samson and for the latter to meet him at the "correct time".

"We can't make or break any player, he said. "They stand up themselves and it's their hard work that brings them success. I have always tried to introduce people to young players. I used to do that even before playing for India. If you are in a position of power where you meet powerful people and if you can help your people or locals through them, then you should. I am grateful to Sanju that I could meet him at the correct time."

Samson has been in news after being left out of India's squad for the 2023 World Cup, three ODIs against Australia and the Asia Games.