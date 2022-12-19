Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed created history on his Test debut on Saturday, December 17, when he became the youngest player from England to represent the team in Test matches. On Monday, December 19, he created another record when he became the youngest debutant to claim a five-wicket haul in men’s Tests.

Ahmed claimed five for 48 in 14.5 overs in the second innings of the third Test against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi. Resuming their second innings on 21/0, Pakistan were bowled out for 216 in 74.5 overs.

The hosts were in a decent position at 164/3 at one point. However, Ahmed ran through the middle and lower order as Pakistan lost their last seven wickets for the addition of a mere 52 runs.

The 18-year-old got the massive scalp of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for 54 and then added the wickets of Mohammad Rizwan (seven), Saud Shakeel (53), and Mohammad Wasim (two). He completed a historic five-wicket haul when Agha Salman (21) top-edged a sweep.

The Twitterati praised the young England leg-spinner for a memorable performance in his debut Test. Here are some reactions from the micro-blogging site to Ahmed’s brilliant bowling in his maiden Test match:

Isa Guha @isaguha #ENGvPAK Rehan Ahmed!!!!! Youngest ever debutant to take a 5fa in mens Tests. That is incredible!!! Rehan Ahmed!!!!! Youngest ever debutant to take a 5fa in mens Tests. That is incredible!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #ENGvPAK

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan #PAKvsENG 5 on debut at 18 !! Tears for the old boy in the stand .. Dreams really do come true .. absolutely brilliant @RehanAhmed__16 5 on debut at 18 !! Tears for the old boy in the stand .. Dreams really do come true .. absolutely brilliant @RehanAhmed__16 #PAKvsENG

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Rehan Ahmed's father got emotional and look at his happiness when his son Rehan picked 5-wicket haul for England. Rehan Ahmed's father got emotional and look at his happiness when his son Rehan picked 5-wicket haul for England. https://t.co/eDtTR2ik7G

Mazher Arshad @MazherArshad History in Karachi! Rehan Ahmed (18y and 128d) has become the youngest debutant in Men's Test history to take a 5-for. Previous record: Pat Cummins (18y and 196d). #PakvEng History in Karachi! Rehan Ahmed (18y and 128d) has become the youngest debutant in Men's Test history to take a 5-for. Previous record: Pat Cummins (18y and 196d). #PakvEng

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns January 2022: Playing in the U-19 World Cuo for England.



December 2022: Five-wicket on his Test Debut in Pakistan.



Remember the name, Rehan Ahmed. January 2022: Playing in the U-19 World Cuo for England.December 2022: Five-wicket on his Test Debut in Pakistan.Remember the name, Rehan Ahmed. https://t.co/YQmA0m8uju

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra The 18 year old Rehan Ahmed picks up a fifer on Test debut, what a start to the career. The 18 year old Rehan Ahmed picks up a fifer on Test debut, what a start to the career. https://t.co/8GvfvsOI25

Frosty @FrostyFrosty_ I was a bit concerned that Rehan Ahmed might be a bit young, and it could damage him, bringing him in so early (like Chris Schofield). I may have been wrong on this one. My word, what a talent! I was a bit concerned that Rehan Ahmed might be a bit young, and it could damage him, bringing him in so early (like Chris Schofield). I may have been wrong on this one. My word, what a talent!

Karan Singh @KaranSinghUka Unbelievable achievement Rehan Ahmed, turned the game in England’s favour, future looks incredibly bright Unbelievable achievement Rehan Ahmed, turned the game in England’s favour, future looks incredibly bright 👏

Auni Akhter @AuniAkhter I don't care I'm just gonna say it. Rehan Ahmed will become the greatest leg spinner since Warne. #PAKvsENG I don't care I'm just gonna say it. Rehan Ahmed will become the greatest leg spinner since Warne. #PAKvsENG https://t.co/KUjieWLaa7

Gill Clarke 🐝 @Gillykins58

England starting well. Great start to Rehan Ahmed’s test career.England starting well. Great start to Rehan Ahmed’s test career. 👏👏England starting well.

Rehan Ahmed’s debut five-fer puts England on course for a 3-0 sweep

Ahmed’s five-wicket haul on his Test debut put England in a commanding position to win the third Test against Pakistan in Karachi. The visitors need only 167 runs to complete a 3-0 clean sweep of Babar and co. They had earlier beaten the hosts by 74 runs in Rawalpindi and 26 runs in Multan.

England had raced away to 93 for one in just 13 overs in their fourth innings, with openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett displaying extremely aggressive mood.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first in the Test. They were bowled out for 304 despite skipper Babar’s 78 and Agha Salman’s 56. Ahmed claimed 2/89 in the first innings, while Jack Leach picked up 4/140.

Harry Brook’s 111 saw England put up 354 in response. Babar and Shakeel then added 110 for the fourth wicket in Pakistan’s second innings before Ahmed triggered a batting collapse.

