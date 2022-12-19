Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed created history on his Test debut on Saturday, December 17, when he became the youngest player from England to represent the team in Test matches. On Monday, December 19, he created another record when he became the youngest debutant to claim a five-wicket haul in men’s Tests.
Ahmed claimed five for 48 in 14.5 overs in the second innings of the third Test against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi. Resuming their second innings on 21/0, Pakistan were bowled out for 216 in 74.5 overs.
The hosts were in a decent position at 164/3 at one point. However, Ahmed ran through the middle and lower order as Pakistan lost their last seven wickets for the addition of a mere 52 runs.
The 18-year-old got the massive scalp of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for 54 and then added the wickets of Mohammad Rizwan (seven), Saud Shakeel (53), and Mohammad Wasim (two). He completed a historic five-wicket haul when Agha Salman (21) top-edged a sweep.
The Twitterati praised the young England leg-spinner for a memorable performance in his debut Test. Here are some reactions from the micro-blogging site to Ahmed’s brilliant bowling in his maiden Test match:
Rehan Ahmed’s debut five-fer puts England on course for a 3-0 sweep
Ahmed’s five-wicket haul on his Test debut put England in a commanding position to win the third Test against Pakistan in Karachi. The visitors need only 167 runs to complete a 3-0 clean sweep of Babar and co. They had earlier beaten the hosts by 74 runs in Rawalpindi and 26 runs in Multan.
England had raced away to 93 for one in just 13 overs in their fourth innings, with openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett displaying extremely aggressive mood.
Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first in the Test. They were bowled out for 304 despite skipper Babar’s 78 and Agha Salman’s 56. Ahmed claimed 2/89 in the first innings, while Jack Leach picked up 4/140.
Harry Brook’s 111 saw England put up 354 in response. Babar and Shakeel then added 110 for the fourth wicket in Pakistan’s second innings before Ahmed triggered a batting collapse.