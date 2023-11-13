"This is the KL Rahul we know" - Sunil Gavaskar lauds wicketkeeper-batter's century in IND vs NED 2023 World Cup clash

Sunil Gavaskar has lauded KL Rahul for showcasing his well-known abilities by smashing a century in India's final 2023 World Cup league-stage clash against the Netherlands on Sunday.

Rahul smoked 102 runs off 64 deliveries as the Men in Blue set a mammoth 411-run target for the Dutch in Bengaluru. The two-time champions then bundled out their opponents for 250 in 47.5 overs to complete the league phase with an all-win record.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gavaskar was effusive in his praise for Rahul, especially the flicked six he hit to reach his century, saying:

"For Rahul to get to that century with that shot, it was an incredible shot. We have seen him do that in the IPL. For him to bring it out in a World Cup to get to a hundred was just fantastic to watch."

The former India skipper added:

"This is what KL Rahul is all about. This is the KL Rahul we know and now we are finally getting to see that Rahul which we have been sort of dying to see for such a long time."

Rahul's 102-run knock was studded with 11 fours and four sixes. He hit Bas de Leede for two successive sixes in the final over of India's innings to reach the three-figure mark.

"They are executing it and that's the difficult part" - Sunil Gavaskar lauds Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul's partnership

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul added 208 runs for the fourth wicket. [P/C: AP]

Sunil Gavaskar praised KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer for executing the Indian think-tank's plans to perfection. He explained:

"We heard (KL) Rahul talk about how everything is clear, everything is being laid out for them by the coach, captain and support staff, and they are executing it and that's the difficult part. Whatever you might plan, this game of cricket has got surprises for you."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons the duo's centuries will hold India in good stead heading into the semi-finals against New Zealand. He elaborated:

"So clearly what's been happening with this No. 4 and No. 5, getting centuries when the top three have also got half-centuries, just tells you how well they have batted. Both have batted quite superbly. Shreyas and Rahul - wonderful, wonderful to watch, and a good omen going into the semi-finals."

Shreyas scored an unbeaten 128 off 94 deliveries with the help of 10 fours and five sixes. The middle-order batter has crossed the 75-run mark in each of his last three innings.

