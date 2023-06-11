"This is more the Kohli that I know"- Ravi Shastri on Virat Kohli after Day 4 of WTC final

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has been highly impressed with the way star batter Virat Kohli has played in the second innings so far in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval.

Kohli is unbeaten on 44 overnight and played some fantastic shots. Shastri believes the former Indian captain is arguably getting close to his best looking at his technique and balance.

Speaking to Star Sports after Day 4, here's what Ravi Shastri had to say about Virat Kohli:

"He looked very fluent today. I do believe he is close to what he was three years ago. He went through a patch where things weren't going his way. But this is more the Kohli that I know. There's fluency, balance. The feet are moving in the right direction. Whether it happens tomorrow or doesn't happen tomorrow, but there is going to be a time very soon where there's going to be a purple patch."

Ravi Shastri on Virat kohli's shot selection

Ravi Shastri also shed light on how Virat Kohli was ready to pounce on anything that was pitched short to him. At the same time, Kohli also left the ball well, something Shastri feels is crucial while playing a marathon knock.

On this, the former Indian coach stated:

"What I like is that there was a period in his play where every short ball, he wanted to get after. As if to send a message to the opposition, I'm coming after you. Now, when he has started leaving deliveries, getting out of the way, he has realized that eliminating high-risk shots are very important if you want to play the big innings."

India still need a massive 280 runs to win the WTC final and have seven wickets in hand. They will need Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane to bat for as long as possible.

