“This made me laugh” - Jasprit Bumrah emphatically dismisses reports of being advised bed rest due to swelling on back

Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has denied reports of him being advised bed rest following a grueling five-Test tour of Australia. The 31-year-old recently took to his official social media account on X, stating how such claims made him laugh, citing unreliable sources.

According to media reports that emerged on Wednesday, January 15, sources claimed that Bumrah was likely to head to the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. Additionally, the ace Indian bowler will reportedly not be rushed back to action and needs time to rest his muscles.

Reacting to the report, the No. 1 ranked Test bowler wrote on X:

"I know fake news is easy to spread but this made me laugh 😂. Sources unreliable."

With the 2025 Champions Trophy looming in Pakistan and the UAE, the right-arm speedster still remains massively doubtful for the eight-team tournament. The selectors have not named him in the squad for the T20I series against England and he is likely to be ruled out of the subsequent 50-over leg as well.

Jasprit Bumrah had a stellar Test tour of Australia

Jasprit Bumrah (Image Credits: Getty)

Bumrah, meanwhile, won over the Aussie fans, commentators and experts even as India lost the five-Test series 3-1. The Ahmedabad-born cricketer proved to be the standout bowler across two sides, picking up 32 wickets in nine innings at 13.06. The champion bowler had also captained India in the opening Test in Perth when they registered a 295-run victory and did so in the fifth game as well.

However, he couldn't bowl on Day 4 of the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) after developing a back spasm. With the tourists left with 162 runs to defend, his absence was decisive on a tricky surface. Australia eventually chased it down with six wickets to spare and potentially denied India a 2-2 series result, which would've meant they retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Instead, Australia regained the coveted trophy for the first time in a decade.

