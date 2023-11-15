"This is miracle that could only happen to you"- Virat Kohli's sister shares emotional post on Instagram after he breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record

Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra shared an emotional post on Instagram after the star Indian batter went past Sachin Tendulkar on the list of batters with the most ODI hundreds. Virat scored his 50th ODI hundred today in the 2023 World Cup semifinal match between India and New Zealand, breaking Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons.

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra has always supported her brother during the ups and downs in his cricketing journey. Having observed his hard work and committment to the game right from his childhood, Bhawna felt that this miracle could have only happened to her brother.

Sharing some photos of the 50th ODI hundred celebration on Instagram, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra wrote:

"Proud is a lesser word. This is miracle that could only happen to you cuz this game is your life."

Bhawna shared a collage of three photos on her Instagram profile. It was a photo of Kohli celebrating the hundred, with Sachin Tendulkar clapping from the stands and Anushka Sharma also praising him.

Virat Kohli's century helps India score 397/4 in 50 overs against New Zealand

Virat Kohli's magnificent hundred helped the Indian team post a massive total of 397 runs on the board in 50 overs against New Zealand. The star Indian batter finished with 117 runs off 113 balls. He was the top-scorer for the Men in Blue.

Shreyas Iyer supported Virat Kohli to perfection by scoring the fastest hundred by a batter in a World Cup knockout match. Iyer raced to his century in just 67 balls and broke Adam Gilchrist's record. Gilchrist had scored a century off 72 balls in the ICC World Cup 2007 final against Sri Lanka.

India have set a 398-run target for the Blackcaps. With the pressure of semifinal and an in-form Indian bowling attack in front of them, New Zealand are likely to fall short in the run-chase.