"This is the moment every South African fan has dreamed of"- Twitter reacts as South Africa qualify for Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final

Hosts South Africa beat England by six runs in the semifinals of the Women's T20 World Cup on Friday to set up a title clash against Australia. The historic victory ensures the Proteas will make their maiden appearance in the final of a cricket World Cup at senior level.

South Africa have been the perennial underachievers on the international stage in both men's and women's cricket, losing big knockout matches in every World Cup. However, their knockout jinx ended at the Newlands Cricket Ground earlier today, as they edged England in a thrilling semi-final clash.

Tazmin Brits won the Player of the Match award for her magnificent 68-run knock at the top of the order, which helped the hosts post a 164-run total on the board. In reply, England Women managed 158/8 in their 20 overs, with Ayabonga Khaka (4/29) and Shabnim Ismail (3/27) shining in the Proteas' bowling department.

Twitterati laud South Africa for their historic victory in Women's T20 World Cup

Cricket fans on Twitter heaped praise on South Africa after their victory against England in the semifinals, which booked the country's first-ever World Cup final berth.

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns A Making of a 31-year-old history.



This is the moment every single South African fan has dreamt of. A Making of a 31-year-old history. This is the moment every single South African fan has dreamt of. https://t.co/FwLbWAHmcS

KAPIL DEV TAMRAKAR 🇮🇳🚀 @kapildevtamkr



Today South Africa W made this possible for whole South Africa country.



Great moment for whole Country.



1. 1992

2. Today



#ENGvSA #SaWvsEngw #ENGWvSAW

#SAvEng In the History of South Africa Cricket Whether it's men or women, they Never qualified for WC final of T20 & ODI.Today South Africa W made this possible for whole South Africa country.Great moment for whole Country.1. 19922. Today In the History of South Africa Cricket Whether it's men or women, they Never qualified for WC final of T20 & ODI.Today South Africa W made this possible for whole South Africa country.Great moment for whole Country.1. 19922. Today#ENGvSA #SaWvsEngw #ENGWvSAW #SAvEng https://t.co/mqooTllge4

Avuyile Sawula @av_sawula BIGGEST BREAKING NEWS OF 2023



South Africa Women’s cricket side the



History made at Newlands! South Africa will face Australia in the final on Sunday at 15:00. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… BIGGEST BREAKING NEWS OF 2023South Africa Women’s cricket side the @ProteasWomenCSA have made it to the ICC Women’s @T20WorldCup final after beating England by 6 runsHistory made at Newlands! South Africa will face Australia in the final on Sunday at 15:00. #TurnItUp 🚨BIGGEST BREAKING NEWS OF 2023🚨South Africa Women’s cricket side the @ProteasWomenCSA have made it to the ICC Women’s @T20WorldCup final after beating England by 6 runsHistory made at Newlands! South Africa will face Australia in the final on Sunday at 15:00. #TurnItUp twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ISv59l122f

Billz 🇿🇦 @billz_25



I am sobbing!!! I’m so proud of these women SOUTH AFRICA HAVE MADE THE WORLD CUP FINALI am sobbing!!! I’m so proud of these women SOUTH AFRICA HAVE MADE THE WORLD CUP FINAL I am sobbing!!! I’m so proud of these women 😭❤️

Firdose Moonda @FirdoseM

#cricker This is unbelievable. South Africa, with no Dané van Niekerk and so many side dramas, will play the final of the Women's T20 World Cup. Many of us never thought we'd see this day. @NewlandsCricket showed up. What a dream! This is unbelievable. South Africa, with no Dané van Niekerk and so many side dramas, will play the final of the Women's T20 World Cup. Many of us never thought we'd see this day. @NewlandsCricket showed up. What a dream! #cricker

Ben Gardner @Ben_Wisden South Africa's first World Cup final, men's or women's, will come at home against the most dominant cricket team there has ever been. It will be some occasion South Africa's first World Cup final, men's or women's, will come at home against the most dominant cricket team there has ever been. It will be some occasion

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Home World Cup, lost the first match against Sri Lanka by 3 runs and they did the impossible by qualifying into the final.



What a comeback, one for the history. Home World Cup, lost the first match against Sri Lanka by 3 runs and they did the impossible by qualifying into the final.What a comeback, one for the history. https://t.co/3cgHMqYXf6

"As a cricketer you dream of these moments" - Tazmin Brits comments on her big knock in Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semifinals

Tazman Brits was the top performer in South Africa's historic win. She scored 68 runs, smacking six fours and two maximums. Laura Wolvaardt, who scored 53 from 44 deliveries, executed her supporting role to perfection, with the two giving the hosts a 96-run opening partnership.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Brits said:

"As a cricketer you dream of these moments. Big thank you to the crowd for your support without which it wouldn't have been possible. The crowd tells you what it means especially for our country. Finals, here we come!"

South Africa will take on defending champions Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup final on February 26.

Poll : 0 votes