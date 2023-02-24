"This is the moment every South African fan has dreamed of"- Twitter reacts as South Africa qualify for Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final

Hosts South Africa beat England by six runs in the semifinals of the Women's T20 World Cup on Friday to set up a title clash against Australia. The historic victory ensures the Proteas will make their maiden appearance in the final of a cricket World Cup at senior level.
South Africa have been the perennial underachievers on the international stage in both men's and women's cricket, losing big knockout matches in every World Cup. However, their knockout jinx ended at the Newlands Cricket Ground earlier today, as they edged England in a thrilling semi-final clash.
Tazmin Brits won the Player of the Match award for her magnificent 68-run knock at the top of the order, which helped the hosts post a 164-run total on the board. In reply, England Women managed 158/8 in their 20 overs, with Ayabonga Khaka (4/29) and Shabnim Ismail (3/27) shining in the Proteas' bowling department.
Twitterati laud South Africa for their historic victory in Women's T20 World Cup
Cricket fans on Twitter heaped praise on South Africa after their victory against England in the semifinals, which booked the country's first-ever World Cup final berth.
Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:
"As a cricketer you dream of these moments" - Tazmin Brits comments on her big knock in Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semifinals
Tazman Brits was the top performer in South Africa's historic win. She scored 68 runs, smacking six fours and two maximums. Laura Wolvaardt, who scored 53 from 44 deliveries, executed her supporting role to perfection, with the two giving the hosts a 96-run opening partnership.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Brits said:
"As a cricketer you dream of these moments. Big thank you to the crowd for your support without which it wouldn't have been possible. The crowd tells you what it means especially for our country. Finals, here we come!"
South Africa will take on defending champions Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup final on February 26.