WATCH: South Africa’s Tazmin Brits takes unreal catch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final against England

South African batter Tazmin Brits took a sensational catch in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final against England at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday (February 24).

The incident took place in the sixth over bowled by Shabnim Ismail. Alice Capsey departed for a duck as she mistimed a pull shot which came straight towards mid-wicket. Brits ran to the right and dived to perfection to pluck it one-handed out of thin air.

“Outstanding from Tazmin Brits.”

The 32-year-old also took the catches of Danielle Wyatt (34), Sophia Dunkley (28) and Natalie Sciver (40).

Earlier in the day, Brits scored 68 off 55 balls, including six boundaries and two sixes, as South Africa scored 164/4 in the allotted 20 overs. She also shared a 96-run opening stand with Laura Wolvaardt (53 off 44).

Tazmin Brits was named Player of the Match for her all-around performance.

Tazmin Brits has upped the ante as she smashes consecutive boundaries to bring up her half century



YES TAZZY
Tazmin Brits has upped the ante as she smashes consecutive boundaries to bring up her half century

Meanwhile, Marizanne Kapp remained unbeaten on 27 off 13 deliveries. For England, Sophie Ecclestone picked up three wickets, while Lauren Bell took one wicket.

In response, England scored 158/8 in their allotted 20 overs, losing the game by six runs. Besides the aforementioned players, captain Heather Knight contributed 31 off 25 balls before getting dismissed in the last over.

For South Africa, Ayabonga Khaka picked up four wickets, while Shabnim Ismail scalped three. Nadine de Klerk took one wicket.

Tazmin Brits helps South Africa set Women’s T20 World Cup final against Australia

South Africa will now play the Women’s T20 World Cup final against Australia on Sunday (February 26). Earlier on Thursday (February 23), defending champions Australia beat India in the semi-final by five runs.

Defending champions Australia have won the tournament five times. Meanwhile, the Proteas will play for their first-ever Women's T20WC final.

South Africa's road to the Women's T20 World Cup final 2023

Lost to Sri Lanka by three runs

Beat New Zealand by 65 runs

Lost to Australia by six wickets

Beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets

Beat England by six runs

