"This is what India is all about" - Shashi Tharoor lauds Team India youngsters

Shashi Tharoor has paid tribute to the Indian youngsters for their impressive performances during the Australia tour. The noted politician, who admitted that he is moved by the “new India”, backed them to build a glorious future.

Many have hailed the indomitable spirit showed by the Indian youngsters in the recently-concluded tour. Time and time again, the young guns rose to the occasion and overcame adversity with flying colours. Former cricketers and fans were in awe of the fearlessness showed by the youngsters against the mighty Australians. Despite missing several key players to injuries, the visitors won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

Speaking to Indranil Basu on SK Live, Shashi Tharoor echoed similar sentiments, admitting that he has great hopes from the young Indian team.

“In cricket when Kohli talks about new India, I see it in these youngsters. You look at these stories and it’s impossible not to be moved. But you also have to admire the spirit that propels these young people forward. This is what India is all about. This is the India that is going tomorrow and building a glorious future in the 21st century,” Tharoor said.

Shashi Tharoor in awe of Mohammed Siraj’s sacrifice

Before the Border-Gavaskar Test series, Siraj lost his father. He then made a promise to himself. Today, he fulfilled it.



Siraj, we are all very proud of you. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/VUMhgJsJO4 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2021

Shashi Tharoor reserved special praise for Mohammed Siraj. The fast bowler lost his father before the series started, but opted to stay back and serve his country.

“I see it in the story of a Mohammed Siraj. The son of a rickshaw driver in Hyderabad. His cricket is what enables his family to finally afford their own home and for his father to give up pulling the rickshaw,” Tharoor said.

Advertisement

The public figure recognised Siraj’s sacrifice, lauding the pacer's decision to stay back in Australia and fulfil his father’s dream.

“And then his father dies. At the beginning of the tour and this heartbroken young man says no I won’t go back to my beloved father’s funeral because his dream was that I should play and bring laurels to the country. Even though he wasn’t picked for the first Test, he stayed on. Look at him, he became India’s highest wicket-taker,” Tharoor added.

Shashi Tharoor all praise for T Natarajan

T Natarajan performed whenever he was called upon

The 64-year-old also talked about T Natarajan. The fast bowler was a late pick for the Australia tour and came into the side only after Varun Chakravarthy was ruled out injured.

Advertisement

“Look at Natarajan. From a really poor village far far away from urban life. His village is 300-400 km away from Chennai I’m told. He grows up there and through his performances in the Tamil Nadu league he acquires the attention of the state selectors and gets into an IPL team. Comes into prominence and has an outstanding season,” Tharoor said.

But T Natarajan went from strength to strength as the tour went on, and ended up making his debut across all three formats for India. Referring to the bowler's rags to riches story, Shashi Tharoor emphasized that his temperament to grab opportunities with both hands is a perfect example of Team India’s new-found grit and determination.

“Even then he is not picked for the Australian tour. But then one person who is picked Varun Chakravarthy is unable to go and Natarajan is sent principally intended to be a net bowler and a back up for the T20 team. And he ends the tour having made his debut in all three areas and startling the country by taking 3 wickets in his debut Test,” Tharoor concluded.