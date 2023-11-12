"This New Zealand are not looking like the same team that used to trouble us" - Aakash Chopra on India's 2023 World Cup semi-final clash vs the Kiwis

Aakash Chopra reckons the current New Zealand side is not as formidable as the Kiwi outfits that used to trouble India in past World Cups.

The Men in Blue will lock horns with the Black Caps in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. The two-time champions will want to avenge their loss from the last edition of the tournament when they square off against Kane Williamson & Co.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra acknowledged that New Zealand have proved to be India's stumbling block in the past. However, he added that they are unlikely to trouble Rohit Sharma and company this time around, reasoning (8:55):

"The semi-final line-up is ready now. India are going to play New Zealand, and New Zealand have slightly been a bogey team for us. They trouble us a lot but thankfully we have broken that jinx."

The former India opener added:

"This New Zealand is not looking like the same team that used to trouble us because the bowling is looking weak. They generally don't have a bowling like this. They bowl better than this."

Mitchell Santner, with 16 scalps, is New Zealand's highest wicket-taker in the ongoing World Cup. Trent Boult (13) and Matt Henry (11) are their other most successful bowlers, but the latter has been ruled out of the tournament because of a torn right hamstring.

"Although Trent Boult picked up wickets in the last match, he had not been great in the entire tournament before that" - Aakash Chopra

Trent Boult has not been at his penetrative best with the new ball. [P/C: AP]

While highlighting Trent Boult's reduced effectiveness, Aakash Chopra doesn't see the Kiwi attack as a big threat. He elaborated (9:20):

"Although Trent Boult picked up wickets in the last match, he had not been great in the entire tournament before that. Even if they play Tim Southee, not the same bowler. Lockie Ferguson is very decent but then Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra or Daryl Mitchell."

Chopra acknowledged that the conditions in Mumbai might help New Zealand's cause. However, he added that they are up against a formidable unit, saying:

"There is no doubt that they know how to trouble others but will they be able to do that? I don't know. It will be a good match. It will be at the Wankhede, the conditions might suit them, but India are a phenomenal team."

India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in their league-stage clash in Dharamsala. However, their batters were kept in check by Mitchell Santner in the middle overs. They could consider promoting Ravindra Jadeja in the batting order to neutralize the Kiwi left-arm spinner's threat.

