"This one isn't ideal for Test cricket"- Aakash Chopra slams pitch in 2nd India vs South Africa Test

Aakash Chopra has said that the pitch in the ongoing second Test between South Africa and India in Johannesburg isn’t ‘ideal’ for Test cricket.

The former player-turned commentator took to his official Twitter account after the close of play on Day 2 to highlight the uneven bounce being offered by the surface. The second Test has already seen as many as 22 wickets tumble in just two days.

The pitch in Johannesburg was rated 'poor' by the ICC when India last played a Test here. While Chopra stopped short of comparing that track with the current surface, he still reckoned that the one on offer isn’t ‘ideal’ for the game. He said:

‘’Too much of uneven bounce on this surface for a day-2 pitch. It was far worse last time around…but even this one isn’t ideal for Test cricket. IMHO. #SAvInd’’

According to CricViz's ball-tracking model, which has taken into account as many as 547 Test matches, only nine pitches have been faster than the current one at the Wanderers.

Nevertheless, the surface seemed to become easier to bat on the second day. However, that could also be because of the roller India used before the start of their second innings. There is still a lot of uneven bounce, which could only make it trickier for the batters on the remaining days of the Test.

The game is poised beautifully at the moment, with India leading by 58 runs with eight wickets left in the bank. The embattled Cheteshwar Pujara played with a lot of intent as did Ajinkya Rahane to ensure the tourists reached 85-2 by stumps.

Shardul Thakur spearheads India's attack with a career-best 7-61

The second day of the Johannesburg Test belonged to seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

The Palghar all-rounder came in for a lot of criticism because of his poor display with the bat and under-par bowling in Centurion. However, on Tuesday, the tenacious player once again proved his doubters wrong, registering the best figures by an Indian bowler in a Test against South Africa.

Thakur dismissed both overnight batters, Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen, before sending back Rassie van der Dussen to reduce the Proteas to 102-4 at lunch.

He returned to break a dangerous-looking 60-run stand between Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne before wiping off the tail to end with record figures of 7-61 in 17.5 overs.

It was Thakur’s maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He missed out on one during the memorable Brisbane Test last year, which Team India won. The right-hander’s display ensured India did not miss the services of the injured Mohamed Siraj.

On Wednesday, the onus will be on the two senior pros, Pujara and Rahane, to propel the tourists to a series-winning lead.

