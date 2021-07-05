“This particular statement is not fair” – Deep Dasgupta criticises Arjuna Ranatunga over ‘Second-String’ remark

Deep Dasgupta disagreed with Arjuna Ranatunga’s assessment of the Indian squad in Sri Lanka. The cricketer-turned-commentator feels Ranatunga’s comments were unfair, pointing out that a number of capped players are present in the travelling squad.

Arjuna Ranatunga stirred up controversy after claiming that India’s squad for the Sri Lanka series is a second-string side, suggesting it was an insult to Sri Lankan cricket.

Addressing the claims on his YouTube channel, Deep Dasgupta opined that the former captain’s comments were not fair.

“This particular statement is not fair. I do understand that some of the top players like Virat, Rohit, Bumrah, Pant aren’t there. But if you take them out of the equation, you see most of the players in Sri Lanka are capped players. By no stretch of the imagination I would call it a ‘B’ side.”

"India Sent their Best team to England and sent a weaker side to play here in Sri Lanka. I blame our board for that." - Arjuna Ranatunga (Told Reporters) — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 2, 2021

Arjuna Ranatunga’s comments prompted Sri Lanka Cricket to release a statement shortly after, with the board admitting that the Indian squad was a strong one. Deep Dasgupta agreed with the same, suggesting that Ranatunga’s comments were disrespectful to the traveling contingent.

With 14 players out of the 20-man squad already capped, Dasgupta pointed out how the playing eleven is bound to have capped players in the majority.

“Secondly, calling a national side a ‘B’ side is disrespectful. If you are representing your country, then calling that side a ‘B’ side is disrespectful. It means you aren’t giving those players due respect and you are pulling them down. Also, most of the capped players will play the matches, apart from someone like a Varun Chakravarthy who is uncapped.”

Arjuna Ranatunga should focus on Sri Lanka cricket: Deep Dasgupta

Arjuna Ranatunga is right. What India have sent to SL is a second-string team.



But given the situation the world is in at the moment and how bad Sri Lanka are, can't be wasting the precious little time that Kohli, Rohit and Bumrah have left in their career on them. — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) July 4, 2021

Admitting he has a lot of respect for Arjun Ranatunga, Deep Dasgupta advised the legendary skipper to focus on Sri Lankan cricket.

“I have a lot of respect for Arjuna Ranatunga. I think he is one of the best captains I have ever seen. He has taken Sri Lankan cricket to great heights. But it is time Arjuna Ranatunga should focus on Sri Lanka cricket because that will help world cricket. The way Sri Lanka have been playing for the last few years, that doesn’t help world cricket. A strong Sri Lankan team will help world cricket,” Dasgupta signed off.

Sri Lankan cricket has been in turmoil on and off the field in recent years. The team has struggled for form, while numerous off-the-field controversies have given the Islanders a bad name as well.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra