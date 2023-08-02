"This picture ended Ishan vs Sanju debate !!"- Fans react as KL Rahul posts video of batting and wicketkeeping training, hints at potential comeback

KL Rahul took to his Instagram account to post a video of himself training hard in the nets ahead of his potential India comeback. Rahul had to undergo surgery and rehabilitation when he injured himself during IPL 2023, which saw him miss the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Given how consistent Rahul has been for India in ODIs at No. 5, quite a few were concerned about the Men in Blue having to cope with the absence of arguably their first-choice wicketkeeper for the 50-over World Cup.

However, after watching Rahul's video on Instagram, a number of fans are optimistic about him making his India comeback in the Asia Cup. Some also believe he will be a crucial player for the hosts in the ODI World Cup in a couple of months' time.

Here are some of the reactions:

KL RAHUL is back 🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZOnMmPhZ7r This picture ended Ishan vs Sanju debate !!KL RAHUL is back

He is Ready to Roar for Team India . Comeback Stronger and Soon Champ . pic.twitter.com/ixGzmvilk1 KL Rahul the Keeper the Batsman is Ready to do his ComebackHe is Ready to Roar for Team India. Comeback Stronger and Soon Champ

#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/PCw5Vj309F The person who lives in my heart is back with the gloves waiting for the comeback by a klassy player@klrahul

Juman Sarma @cool_rahulfan KL Rahul has started his wicket-keeping practice too at NCA. He's working very hard to make his comeback asap, best wishes hero! pic.twitter.com/5eAE16CJp4

KL Rahul's wicketkeeping gives India great balance

KL Rahul has arguably been India's most consistent middle-order batter since 2020 and has taken to his role really well. He showed that he had the versatility to bat in the middle order and also keep wickets, thereby giving the Men in Blue the luxury to let someone like Hardik Pandya play as a sixth bowling option and a No. 6 batter.

Ishan Kishan has done well in the West Indies and could be India's backup option for the ODI World Cup. However, if Rahul is injured or isn't able to keep wickets, the Men in Blue might have to try Kishan in the middle order, something which hasn't been tested a lot so far.

Sanju Samson is another candidate who can serve as Rahul's backup and he showed it in Trinidad with a fine half-century. The ideal scenario for India would be to have Rahul and Shreyas Iyer back as soon as possible, preferably for the Asia Cup next month.