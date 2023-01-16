"This probably was not the best test of his ability" - Gautam Gambhir on expectations from Shubman Gill against New Zealand and Australia

Gautam Gambhir has lauded Shubman Gill for scoring a hundred in the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka but reckons the stylish opener has tougher tests ahead against New Zealand and Australia.

Gill smashed 116 runs off 97 balls as the Men in Blue set a massive 391-run target for the Lankan Lions in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15. Their bowlers then bowled out the visitors for 73 to register an emphatic 317-run win.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked how Shubman Gill should focus on taking his game to the next level against New Zealand and Australia, to which he responded:

"This probably was not the best test of his ability and on the international stage as well. But you are not going to take it away from him. He has got a second hundred, that's what you can do. This opponent was for everyone but he has taken that opportunity with both hands."

The former Indian opener highlighted that Gill would want to continue his good form against the Kiwis and the Aussies, elaborating:

"He will have much better opponents when it comes to New Zealand and Australia. Yes, he has started off the year really well and he would want to continue especially against New Zealand and then the four Test matches if he gets that opportunity because Rohit Sharma is coming back, and then the one-dayers against Australia."

Gambhir added that the team management would want the Punjab opener to be tested against more formidable attacks ahead of the World Cup later this year, observing:

"Those bowling attacks will test him, especially Australia. I am not sure about New Zealand because they do not have Tim Southee and Trent Boult. But you want to test yourself against the best, because come the World Cup if he is in your scheme of things and if he has to start, so that you get to know about your game more."

Gill was preferred over Ishan Kishan as Rohit Sharma's opening partner for the three ODIs against Sri Lanka because of his stupendous record in the last year or so. The 23-year-old will have to keep performing consistently to retain his place at the top of the order.

"This is just the start" - Gautam Gambhir on Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill struck 14 fours and two sixes during his innings.

Gambhir pointed out that the Australian bowlers, in particular, will target Gill's technical deficiencies, explaining:

"Hopefully, he can grow from here, he can build from here and he keeps improving. This is just the start; this is not the end. He still has a long way to go. He has some technical issues, which Sanjay (Manjrekar) has mentioned about, on his front foot and he is normally a big lbw candidate and the Aussies will definitely test that."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by opining that the Gujarat Titans (GT) opener could reach the lofty standards of Virat Kohli and Rohit if he continues to work on his game, saying:

"I hope he doesn't sit on his laurels and he continues to improve. I am sure with the kind of talent he has, this is a platform where he can go on to achieve great things, what Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma has done, in the future."

Gill strung together 95 and 131-run partnerships with Rohit and Kohli respectively in Sunday's game. The time spent in the middle with the two Indian batting mainstays should hold the youngster in good stead.

