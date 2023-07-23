"This rain is killing my Sunday!" - Fans react as Day 5 of Manchester Test is likely to be washed out

The highly-anticipated Day 5 of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester is likely to be a complete washout on Sunday, July 23. That came after the rain played spoilsport on Day 4, yielding only 30 overs.

According to BBC Weather, there is up to 90 percent chance of rain throughout Day 5, coupled with thundery showers and light winds. The temperature is likely to hover between 12 to 17 degrees Celcius.

Hourly weather updates - 4th Test, Day 5

There is up to 90 percent chance of rain on Day 5 in the Manchester Test [Screengrab: BBC]

As far as the match is concerned, England are in the driving seat in the ongoing fourth Test. The hosts scored 592 runs in response to Australia’s first innings total of 317, gaining a healthy 275-run lead.

Ben Stokes and Co. then reduced Australia to 214/5 in the second innings, with the visitors still trailing by 61 runs at stumps on Day 4.

Fans on Twitter expressed their disappointment as rain played spoilsport to their plans on a Sunday. One tweeted:

"This rain is killing my Sunday!!!!! #Ashes"

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Prashant Kaushik @Prashan63975422 @vimalrawat147 Rain is now going to draw the ashes series

Bharath's Leonidas @anabhu Very gutted about rain in the ashes tbh..

• @JakeStappard_ Can’t believe the awld rain is going to cost us the ashes

Matthew Stadlen @MatthewStadlen @bbctms It is bad for cricket - and all the new fans that have been drawn in during this Ashes summer - that potentially the greatest ever series can be destroyed by the weather.



Why not build in a reserve day to mop up time lost to rain and bad light?

Glenn Mitchell @MitchellGlenn



🏏 #Ashes #ENGvAUS It’s unfortunate for ENG they invented a sport that cannot be played in the rain

Arun @ArunWHU The Ashes done over two days of rain, the sport proper frustrates me sometimes.

Sam Evans @samwelo Seeing Aussies so happy about rain shows how rattled they are by this England team. #ashes

“Unjust if weather had a decisive say” – Stuart Broad on Manchester Test

England pacer Stuart Broad, who completed 600 wickets in the longest format during the fourth Ashes Test, felt that it wouldn't be fair if the rain decide the result. The 37-year-old wrote in his Daily Mail column:

“Sitting in the changing room watching the rainfall yesterday, there was definitely a feeling it would be unjust if weather had a decisive say.”

He added:

“If we can get to 2-2 it would set up the series just as I’d hoped it would. I said I would love to go to the Oval at 2-2, and I genuinely meant it.”

Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne, who scored 51 and 111 in the two innings, ruled of any possibility of Australia’s fightback for a win in the Manchester Test. He told one of the reporters:

“Like, as in get a lead and then … what do you mean? No. No chance (we go for the win). Zero.”

Click here to follow the 4th Test live score updates.