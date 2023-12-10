"This is Rohit Sharma's opportunity" - Sunil Gavaskar feels Test series win over Proteas will redeem Team India's 2023 World Cup final loss

Former Indian opening batter Sunil Gavaskar believes the Test series in South Africa is a massive opportunity for Rohit Sharma to redeem himself after the World Cup loss. Gavaskar reckons the visiting captain will be key if they are to register a historic series win over the Proteas.

Contrary to expectations, the Men in Blue failed to win the 2023 World Cup on home soil. Ahead of the final, the hosts won 10 matches in a row and were firm favourites to beat Australia in front of a record crowd in Ahmedabad. However, the tourists emerged victorious by 6 wickets to seal their 6th title.

Speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar said:

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were really at the peak of their powers in the last 6-8 months. Like Jacques Kallis said Rohit Sharma is going to be key for India in the Test series. Rohit Sharma will have a big role to play to set up the No. 3,4,5. Whatever happens, this is Rohit Sharma's opportunity to make up for the World Cup final loss."

Rohit and Kohli were the top two run-getters of the 2023 World Cup, hitting a staggering 1200 runs between them. Kohli shattered the record for the most runs in a World Cup edition, hitting 765 runs in 11 matches with 3 centuries.

Opening T20I between India and South Africa washed out

Kingsmead, Durban. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the opening T20I in Durban on Sunday was a damp squib as showers ruled out the fixture. India are coming off a T20I series win over Australia, who swept away the Proteas in the three-match rubber before the 2023 World Cup.

With the World Test Championship (WTC) points at stake, selectors have rested their first-choice players for the white-ball games. The tourists are yet to win a Test series in South Africa; hence, it looms as the most important assignment.

