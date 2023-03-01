"This is about a senior star wanting a review" - Sanjay Manjrekar disappointed with Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja's misuse of DRS

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar wasn't amused by Indian captain Rohit Sharma burning his reviews on Day 1 of the third Test between India and Australia in Indore.

The hosts were frustrated by the partnership between Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne and understandably wanted to cross-check every half-chance. However, Manjrekar questioned Rohit for not standing his ground and giving in to Ravindra Jadeja's demands to go for the review twice.

After a couple of reviews were burnt off Jadeja's bowling, an LBW decision involving Labuschagne off Ravichandran Ashwin didn't go India's way. However, at that point, Rohit Sharma didn't take a review and that cost his side as replays suggested it would have been successful.

Here's what Sanjay Manjrekar said about DRS usage while speaking to Star Sports:

"In the first review, the timer was almost finished. You saw Rohit Sharma there, he thought 'If he is so adamant, let's give it to him.' But the ball was pitching was outside the leg-stump. The next one also wasn't a great one.

"This is about a senior star in the team, wanting a review. And somebody like KS Bharat, who has great instincts for a review, his view was not given the importance that it should have because the keeper is in a great position."

India eventually dismissed Khawaja for 60 and Labuschagne for 31, with both batters falling to Jadeja. However, their 96-run stand set the platform for Australia to take a 47-run lead into Day 2.

Sanjay Manjrekar wants India to learn from Alex Carey

Sanjay Manjrekar has been highly impressed with the way in which Alex Carey has been vocal with the Australian captain while taking such DRS decisions. The wicketkeeper has been almost spot-on with each of his advice to the skipper and Manjrekar reckons India need to give KS Bharat a similar power.

On this, he stated:

"Alex Carey was the CEO of the Australian team when it comes to reviews. I think KS Bharat, who has the right ideas, should be the CEO.

"When it comes to taking review, the seniority and the junior-senior difference has to end. The timer is on and you have got to make the right decision. Both Ashwin and Jadeja are very excitable, they are fantastic bowlers, but with reviews, very excitable."

With no reviews left, India will need to bowl out of their skins and hope some umpiring decisions go their way on Day 2 in Indore.

