"This series will be remembered for Shubman Gill" - Aakash Chopra lauds Indian captain's century in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Shubman Gill for scoring a match-saving century in the fourth Test against England. He noted that the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be remembered for the Indian captain's batting exploits.

Gill scored 103 runs off 238 deliveries to help India draw the fourth Test against England in Manchester on Sunday, July 27. The visitors ended Day 5 at 425/4 in their second innings after conceding a 311-run first-innings lead.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener praised Gill for continuing his century-scoring spree in the series.

"I will talk about Shubman first because he has scored a century whenever he has gone beyond 20. That's the truth of this series. The way he is batting, records are tumbling. He has been very, very good. We had discussed yesterday that this match could go towards a draw if Gill and Rahul batted long together, and he did that," Chopra said (3:50).

"He scored a century. He played a slightly loose shot after his century. It was an away-going delivery, he got an edge and got out. However, this series will be remembered for Shubman Gill, the arrival, the domination, and the determination of Gill," he added.

Gill walked out to bat when India were reduced to 0/2 in their second innings. He added 188 runs for the third wicket with KL Rahul (90 off 230) before Washington Sundar (101* off 206) and Ravindra Jadeja's (107* off 185) unbroken 203-run fifth-wicket partnership sealed the draw.

"Shubman Gill, the batter, has arrived in Test cricket" - Aakash Chopra

Shubman Gill struck 12 fours during his 103-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Shubman Gill has proved why he was considered a classy batter.

"Shubman Gill, the batter, has arrived in Test cricket. We knew that Shubman Gill has that class, but that class needed validation. A stamp is needed, and he has put that stamp. I am delighted," he said (4:30).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Indian captain proved that his decision to bat at No. 4 was right.

"You have changed the batting order. Many times you feel how it would turn out, but he has sealed it. He scored a century at Headingley and then a double century and a century at Edgbaston. He missed out at Lord's, but then he came back strongly at Old Trafford and gave you a draw," Chopra elaborated.

With 722 runs at an average of 90.25 in eight innings, Gill is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He is more than 200 runs ahead of the second-highest run-getter, KL Rahul, who has aggregated 511 runs at an average of 63.88 in his eight innings.

