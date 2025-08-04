“This series will be remembered for Siraj” - Former all-rounder’s ultimate praise for Indian pacer over heroics in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has lauded ace pacer Mohammed Siraj following his heroics in the five-match Test series against England. The cricketer-turned-analyst commended the speedster for becoming the leading wicket-taker in the series, scalping 23 wickets in five games.

The remarks came after Siraj put on a spirited show, scalping a fifer in the second innings against England in the fifth Test. The 31-year-old bagged three quick wickets when the hosts required 35 runs with four wickets in hand while chasing 374 on the fifth day.

The 40-year-old said on his YouTube channel:

“00:05 - What a heart shown by Siraj. This series will be remembered after him. He deserved that last wicket, the way he bowled that yorker. Under pressure, India won a brilliant game.”

“00:20 – When you come out of the shadow of seniors, you do such magic. Even Ravindra Jadeja came out of the shadow of seniors. Mohammed Siraj also came out of the seniors' shadow, becoming the highest wicket-taker in the series,” he added.

“Scored over 500 runs in a series” – Irfan Pathan commends India all-rounder for stepping up with the bat in a five-match series against England

Irfan Pathan also credited Ravindra Jadeja for scoring over 516 runs in the five-match series, comprising one ton and six half-centuries. He said in the same interaction:

“6:00 – Ravindra Jadeja again came out of the shadow of senior and batted on another level. Scored over 500 runs in a series, amazing batting display. His role was very important in this Test match as well.”

The former cricketer also gave special mention to Washington Sundar for his all-round display with bat and ball. He also picked the off-spinner as a better spinner than Jadeja in overseas conditions:

“7:03 – Washington Sundar was a big positive. In batting, he looks like the same player of the mould as Ravindra Jadeja. In bowling, Sundar has a better drift in overseas conditions than Jadeja—the way he took Ben Stokes’ wicket in the series.”

Washington Sundar scored 284 runs in four Tests, including a century and a fifty. With the ball, the off-spinner scalped seven wickets, including a four-wicket haul in the third Test at Lord’s.

