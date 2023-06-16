"This series will be special" - Steve Waugh makes his series and player predictions for Ashes 2023

Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh took to social media to share his predictions for the upcoming Ashes series, including the Player of the Series and the battle to watch out for. The highly anticipated series between Australia and England begins at Edgbaston on Friday, June 16.

Waugh has the second-most appearances in Ashes Tests (45 matches), captaining Australia to victories against England in the 2001 and 2002/03 Ashes Series. He was also the Player of the Series in the 1998/99 Ashes, which Australia won 3-1, scoring 498 runs and picking up two wickets.

Hours before the start of the series opener, Waugh took to Instagram to post about the upcoming Ashes and favored Australia to win in a closely contested battle.

"Money can’t buy history and tradition -the Ashes has and always will be special -it’s a chance for players to write their own story and be a part of the folklore and history of this great contest. This series will be special -player of series Alex Carey -score Australia 3- England 2. Key match up Lyon v Brook -Lyon to win that battle," posted Waugh.

Alex Carey is coming off an impressive showing in the recently concluded World Test Championship (WTC) final against India, scoring 48 and 66* to help Australia emerge victorious at the Oval.

The 31-year-old wicketkeeper batter boasts impressive Test numbers, averaging almost 35 in 20 matches. The two teams last met down under in the 2021/22 series, with the home team dominating in a 4-0 victory.

"I’m going to try to take him on" - Harry Brook on facing Nathan Lyon in Ashes 2023

The Nathan Lyon-Harry Brook battle could determine the Ashes 2023 outcome.

England batting sensation Harry Brook remained adamant about taking on Nathan Lyon in the upcoming Ashes Series ahead of the opening Test at Edgbaston. Harry Brook will feature in his first Ashes series, having made a magnificent start to his Test career, averaging 81.80 in seven matches at a strike rate of 99.03.

Nathan Lyon, meanwhile, boasts incredible Test numbers, with 487 wickets, including 101 scalps in 28 Tests against England.

When asked about his approach to playing Nathan Lyon, Brook said:

"What do you think? If he bowls a good ball, I’m going to respect him. Other than that, I’m going to try to take him on… If it is a bad ball I’m going to try to hit it for four or six.”

The 24-year-old Brook has been instrumental in England's resurgence in the red-ball format with his aggressive batting in the middle order. The team has won 11 of their previous 13 Tests since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over as captain and coach, respectively.

On the other hand, Lyon was the leading wicket-taker with 88 scalps in the recently concluded WTC cycle, helping Australia finish atop the points table and win the final against India.

