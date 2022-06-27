"This is not someone's IPL season or ODI series" - Twiteratti react as Jonny Bairstow's blazing knock guides ENG to a 3-0 win vs NZ

Jonny Bairstow played another swashbuckling knock as England defeated New Zealand by seven wickets to complete a 3-0 series whitewash on Monday.

Chasing 296 runs in the fourth innings, the hosts lost both their openers with the scoreboard at 51. But Ollie Pope and Joe Root revived the innings with a 134-run partnership before Bairstow's carnage unfolded at Headingley.

He notched up a 30-ball fifty as England chased down 113 runs in just 15.2 overs to begin a new era under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum. Bairstow remained unbeaten on 71 off just 44, scoring at a rate of over 160 in a knock that included nine boundaries and three towering sixes.

Fans were excited to see an attacking brand of cricket in the red-ball format on Day 5.

Flighted Leggie 🏏 @flighted_leggie Bairstow has gone mental. You're not supposed to succeed playing like that in tests.

Kieran @BerbaSpinCric Bairstow's 120 strike rate in this test series is higher than Williamson, Kohli and Rohit all managed during the IPL, which is quite fun.

Prithvi @Puneite_ 394 runs at 120 SR. No, this is not someone's IPL season or Odi series. This is Bairstow 's stats in these 3 tests 🔥

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 Joe Root was probably the best batter for England.



Daryl Mitchell was the best batter for New Zealand.



Joe Root was probably the best batter for England.

Daryl Mitchell was the best batter for New Zealand.

But Jonny Bairstow was the best batter for Test cricket.

Yas Rana @Yas_Wisden Bairstow's final series analysis is just obscene:



Bairstow's final series analysis is just obscene:

394 runs @ 78.8; SR: 120.12

Manya @CSKian716 Root was on 56 when Bairstow walked in with England needing 111 runs. Root stayed till the end and still didn't reach the nineties. Cons of having Bairstow in your side.

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 Bairstow's ball-striking has been crackerjack in this series.



Bairstow's ball-striking has been crackerjack in this series.

Especially his hundred in the first innings of this Test when the ball was swinging and seaming.

Ben Jones @benjonescricket I don't think Jos should play Tests any more because ENG need to maximise him in white ball, for the longest time possible. I also think he would offer broadly similar returns to Bairstow and Foakes as a keeper at No.7. I also think Jos opening in Tests is a genuinely awful idea.

Peter Miller @TheCricketGeek Jonny Bairstow's strike rate in this series is 117.



Jonny Bairstow's strike rate in this series is 117.

ONE HUNDRED AND SEVENTEEN

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Captain, former captain, Head Coach - all knows the importance of the knock from Jonny Bairstow. Unstoppable Bairstow at it again!

Scyld Berry @scyldberry Almost 500 Tests and I've never seen an England player bat so brilliantly in two consecutive Tests as Jonny Bairstow. Inspired.

Prashanth S @ps_it_is England are playing the kind of cricket you really wanna tune into watch, fitting way to end the series with a bit of Bairstow madness. Unbelievable scoreline.

DoomerMaster @DSdoc97 Bairstow be like :

Roshmi ➐ @CricCrazyRoshmi



Roshmi ➐ @CricCrazyRoshmi

#CricketTwitter Bairstow's 120 + strike rate in this test series is higher than Rishabh Pant T20i career, which is quite fun.

Jonny Bairstow has been in superlative form in the last couple of series. After poor returns in the first three innings of the series, the wicketkeeper-batter turned heads with his aggressive brand of cricket.

The right-handed batter smacked 136 runs to help his side pull off a great heist at Trent Bridge. Bairstow continued his good run of form in Leeds when he pulled England out of a tricky situation with a 162-run knock before another match-winning earlier today.

"He's playing with such confidence and freedom" - Joe Root on Jonny Bairstow

The Yorkshire cricketer finished off the proceedings with a towering six of Mitchell Bracewell and soon raised his bat to celebrate the victory.

Another Yorkshire player watched the madness unfold from the other end in complete awe of his teammate. Praising Bairstow at the post-match presentation ceremony, Joe Root said:

"The way he's playing he's hitting the ball really well. It's great to see him play like this and the crowd surely enjoyed it, as we did in the dressing room. It's just great to see him show the rest of the world how good he is, and just how good he's been moving forward in that trajectory.

He's playing with such confidence and freedom. I can't see too many guys look better than he does when he gets going like that."

England will hope to keep the momentum going as they look to save the series against India. The rescheduled fifth Test is all set to get underway from July 1 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

