"This is a statement victory for Rohit Sharma" - Dinesh Karthik after India beat England in 3rd Test in Rajkot

Dinesh Karthik feels Indian skipper Rohit Sharma answered his critics after a resounding victory in the third Test over England in Rajkot. The hosts took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series after beating Ben Stokes and company by a record-breaking 434 runs on Sunday.

Rohit's leadership skills came under the scanner after the first two Tests. Former English batter Kevin Pietersen fired shots at the Indian skipper for his tactics and relaxed attitude on the field.

Karthik believes the win in Rajkot will be a confidence booster for Rohit Sharma ahead of the final two Tests of the series.

"I would say that this is a statement victory for Rohit Sharma," Karthik was quoted as saying by India Today. "They did not have Ashwin when they bowled in the first innings of the Test match. That is a big miss in India. In spite of that, he has made this Test match happen. There were few murmurs in the last two Tests that he had not led the team well and at times he let the game drift."

"He made a strong comeback in Vizag," he continued. "In Rajkot Ben Duckett made it really hard for him in the first innings, but he still found a way to comeback. Now add the others, the Rahuls, the Kohlis, the Shamis, the Pantsl; Rohit has led this team very well and he has found answers to questions that Bazball raised in the first Test match in Vizag."

India were put under the pump a couple of times by England in the third Test. Rohit managed to find an answer to the visitors' tactics, leading the team to a thumping victory from the front.

"Bossing the bazball in style" - Dinesh Karthik showers praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Young Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is a star in the making. Since his international debut, the southpaw has constantly proved that he belongs to the highest level.

Jaiswal took his performance a notch higher with two back-to-back double centuries in the ongoing series. He played a 209-run knock in Visakhapatnam and followed it up with an unbeaten 214 in Rajkot. The Mumbai cricketer is currently the highest run-scorer in the series with 545 runs at an average of 109.

Dinesh Karthik spoke highly of the youngster and highlighted that his confidence and stroke play has been top class.

"Not just a century but bossing the bazball in style! The confidence and stroke play has been top class from @ybj_19 #INDvENG," he tweeted.

Jaiswal will look to continue his stellar form when India square off against England for the penultimate Test in Ranchi, starting on Friday, February 23.

