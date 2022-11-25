"This is not T20 cricket my friend" - Fans react to Suryakumar Yadav's early dismissal in 1st ODI against New Zealand 

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav had a lean day in the office after being dismissed for just four runs in the first ODI against New Zealand on Friday, November 25.

The in-form player came into bat following the dismissal of Rishabh Pant in the 33rd over. He started his knock with a sublime boundary off the very first ball off Lockie Ferguson. The right-arm speedster bounced back with a length ball outside off, which brought forward a tentative push by the batter.

However, he could only find the outside edge, resulting in a chance safely pouched by Finn Allen at first slip. His wicket marked Ferguson's second in the over and the pacer's third of the spell so far.

The Mumbai-born batter has looked near-invincible in the shortest format of the game, even rising to claim the No.1 ranking among batters. But his ODI numbers leave a lot to be desired.

He had a rather lean series against the West Indies earlier this year, scoring only 30 runs in three matches. His last ODI fifty came against West Indies at the start of the year, leaving him seven innings without a 50-plus score in the format.

Fans opined that Suryakumar cannot cope with the demands of the 50-over format if he does not alter his approach accordingly. Here are some of the reactions:

HCC- The Honest Cricket Community @hcc_cricket

And the commentator is bang on, in odis captain can have slips in at any stage.

#INDvsNZ #SuryakumarYadav If you look at all the sky's dismissals, then a lot of them of them would be the same exact dismissal- back of length on 5th stump rising.And the commentator is bang on, in odis captain can have slips in at any stage. If you look at all the sky's dismissals, then a lot of them of them would be the same exact dismissal- back of length on 5th stump rising. And the commentator is bang on, in odis captain can have slips in at any stage.#INDvsNZ #SuryakumarYadav

Bihan Sengupta @BihanSengupta91



1st ball, bang, 4!



Gets dismissed the very next ball, and underlines the point all over again. He sees he can hit a ball, and he just goes for it



This man feels no nerves. Period.



#NZvIND Wonder if #SuryakumarYadav even looks at the scoreboard while coming on to bat1st ball, bang, 4!Gets dismissed the very next ball, and underlines the point all over again. He sees he can hit a ball, and he just goes for itThis man feels no nerves. Period. Wonder if #SuryakumarYadav even looks at the scoreboard while coming on to bat1st ball, bang, 4!Gets dismissed the very next ball, and underlines the point all over again. He sees he can hit a ball, and he just goes for itThis man feels no nerves. Period.#NZvIND

Jayy @Jayyluhar7 I hope #SuryakumarYadav doesn't prove that he is limited to 20-20 overs! I hope #SuryakumarYadav doesn't prove that he is limited to 20-20 overs!

sunil saxena @saxenask352 #INDvsNZ During last two outings, Surya Kumar looked in haste. He needs to stick to his old self as neither he nor bowler were to rush to attend to some urgency. #SuryakumarYadav During last two outings, Surya Kumar looked in haste. He needs to stick to his old self as neither he nor bowler were to rush to attend to some urgency. #SuryakumarYadav #INDvsNZ

Rishabhians Planet @Rishabhians17

Same Surya Kumar Yadav Is Just For T20's.

#INDvsNZ #RishabhPant As You All Say Rishabh Pant Is Just For Tests.Same Surya Kumar Yadav Is Just For T20's. As You All Say Rishabh Pant Is Just For Tests.Same Surya Kumar Yadav Is Just For T20's.#INDvsNZ #RishabhPant

Rishabhians Planet @Rishabhians17

Same Surya Kumar Yadav Is Just For T20's.

#INDvsNZ #RishabhPant As You All Say Rishabh Pant Is Just For Tests.Same Surya Kumar Yadav Is Just For T20's. As You All Say Rishabh Pant Is Just For Tests.Same Surya Kumar Yadav Is Just For T20's.#INDvsNZ #RishabhPant

Raj Ayy @raj_ayy What is the point of an ODI? By the time Pant got out frustrated and SKY by overconfidence in the 33rd over, India had 120 dot balls - 20 overs worth! It's getting more and more pointless to watch ODIs especially in bilateral series. #NZvIND What is the point of an ODI? By the time Pant got out frustrated and SKY by overconfidence in the 33rd over, India had 120 dot balls - 20 overs worth! It's getting more and more pointless to watch ODIs especially in bilateral series. #NZvIND

Team India build-up to the death overs after Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal

Suryakumar's dismissal has thrown a wrench into Team India's plans. The four wickets that have fallen so far in the innings have come in clumps, therefore always bringing in new batters at the crease.

Sanju Samson, who has been touted as the designated finisher at No. 6, is currently at the crease with the relatively settled Shreyas Iyer at the other end. The Mumbai-born batter recorded a hundred in his last appearance at Eden Park in Auckland.

At the time of writing, the Men in Blue have scored 186-4 with 12 overs remaining in the first innings.

Should Suryakumar Yadav tweak his approach to meet the demands of the longer 50-over format? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: "To get your place in WC23 squad you have to break the doors" - Twitterati miffed with Shubman Gill for not converting his fifty in the 1st ODI against New Zealand

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for the 1st ODI. Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes