"This target isn't unthinkable" - Sanjay Manjrekar does not rule out England pulling off record run-chase in second Test

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes England can still harbor hopes of chasing 399 in the second Test against India in Vizag.

In what will be the highest-successful final innings chase in India, the visitors require a further 332 runs with nine wickets in hand after finishing Day 3 on 67/1.

While 418 by the West Indies remains the highest-successful chase in Test history, Team India hunting down 387 against England in Chennai in 2008 is the highest on Indian soil.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo at stumps on Day 3, Manjrekar felt India were missing Ravindra Jadeja, and England's batting depth has left the door slightly open for the visitors [0:22].

"This target isn't unthinkable. The pitch has something to do with it, the opposition and their depth which goes to No. 7 now with Ben Stokes. And the fact that Ashwin and Jadeja aren't playing together will mean India needs Bumrah to bowl like he did in the first innings," said Manjrekar.

England's highest successful run-chase in India came at Delhi in 1972 when they chased 208 with six wickets in hand.

However, India will do well to remember that the English chased 378 by losing only three wickets at Edgbaston in 2022.

"India could have batted better but it's something we've come to terms with" - Sanjay Manjrekar

India v England - 2nd Test Match: Day Three

Sanjay Manjrekar feels India could have batted better in their second innings, yet understands that the batting lineup is in the transition phase.

After grabbing a massive 143-run first innings lead, the hosts got bundled out for only 255. Shubman Gill's 104 aside, India had no other batter score even a half-century.

"India could have batted better but it's something we've come to terms with as this is an Indian team in batting transition. And that is why, while India are in the driver's seat, England will still have a cent of hope. Rohit Sharma not scoring runs, Jaiswal not carrying on his form in the second innings even if that's too much to expect. Shreyas Iyer playing that shot which is his way of cashing in. But the objective for Iyer was to compile a big enough innings," said Manjrekar [ 1:05].

Manjrekar was also unimpressed by Kuldeep Yadav's dismissal by attempting slog-sweep when India were looking to bat England out of the contest.

"Down the order as well Patidar failed and KS Bharat in the way he got out. And Kuldeep Yadav, I wish the coach has a stern word with him because in such cases with this kind of opposition, you can't be looking to play that kind of shot and get out," concluded Manjrekar [1:34].

England won the first Test after similarly trailing by a mammoth 190 runs, thanks to heroics with bat and ball from Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley.

