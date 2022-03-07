“This was to turn out to be his last meal” - Shane Warne’s friend reveals cricketer's final hours in Thailand

Shane Warne’s friend Tom Hall has opened up on the legendary Australian cricketer’s final hours in Thailand before his sudden demise at the age of 52.

Hall revealed that he and Warne, along with a couple of other friends, went out to dine. The Australian legend enjoyed some Vegemite on toast in what turned out to be his last meal.

Hall, chief executive of The Sporting News website, was with the spin wizard at the resort in Koh Samui, Thailand. Warne was found unconscious in his room in a villa that he shared with three traveling companions.

Hall recalled that after spending some fun moments at the resort, the friends decided to go out for a quick bite. According to a report in Reuters, he wrote on The Sporting News website:

"I have dined with Shane in many fine establishments, but rather than sample some of the local Thai fare, we tuck into a plate of Vegemite on toast. Shane chomping away: 'Geez, you can’t beat Vegemite with some butter, always great wherever you are in the world'. An Australian through and through - this was to turn out to be his last meal."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



The statue is seen outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground where people have offered their tributes



#CricketTwitter #Australia The MCG scoreboard pay tribute to Shane Warne for his illustrious cricket careerThe statue is seen outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground where people have offered their tributes The MCG scoreboard pay tribute to Shane Warne for his illustrious cricket career 🙏 The statue is seen outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground where people have offered their tributes 💐#CricketTwitter #Australia https://t.co/naSGcuQnyS

On Sunday, it was reported that the Thailand police found “blood stains” on the floor of Warne’s room and on bath towels. They made the discovery while searching the villa where the cricketing legend had passed away.

“How can we watch Australia v Pakistan test here in Thailand?” - Shane Warne to a friend

Hall revealed that, even while holidaying, Shane Warne could never stay away from cricket and was keen to follow the Australia vs Pakistan Test in Rawalpindi. Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan, their first tour to the country since 1998, began with the first Test on March 4.

Hall said:

"The first question is, 'How can we watch Australia v Pakistan Test here in Thailand? The game’s about to start.' Warney and cricket were never far apart."

The cricketer’s friend added that just a few minutes after the Test match began, the Aussie great rushed to his room. Giving further details, Hall added:

"He came back with an armful of clothes looking like he had been at a yard sale. Shane had been working with me at The Sporting News for the past year or so and he presented me with his jumper from the 2005 Ashes Test, his 2008 IPL shirt and a one-day international shirt and cap to place in the TSN offices in Australia and the UK."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Shane Warne was still the leading wicket-taker in the series, unmatched even in defeat!



#Australia #ENGvAUS #Ashes Australia lost the 2005 Ashes 2-1.Shane Warne was still the leading wicket-taker in the series, unmatched even in defeat! Australia lost the 2005 Ashes 2-1.Shane Warne was still the leading wicket-taker in the series, unmatched even in defeat! 🙌 #Australia #ENGvAUS #Ashes https://t.co/54T6hTRBgP

Shane Warne’s family has accepted the offer of a state funeral for the cricketing legend. Earlier, Cricket Australia announced that the Southern Stand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be renamed the S.K. Warne Stand in memory of the spin wizard.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra