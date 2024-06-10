"This is typical Pakistan" - Aakash Chopra on Men in Green's 2024 T20 World Cup loss vs India

Aakash Chopra has noted that Pakistan lost the 2024 T20 World Cup clash against India from a seemingly winning position. He reckons the loss might have ended their Super 8 qualification hopes.

Pakistan bundled India out for 119 after asking them to bat first in New York on Sunday, June 9. However, they managed only 113/7 in reply, losing the game by six runs, their second defeat in as many matches.

Reflecting on Pakistan's chase on the AakashVani show on Sports18, Chopra claimed that Babar Azam and company virtually threw away a game that was in their grasp.

"Pakistan - spare a moment of thought. This match was totally in your grasp. If you leave aside the first 10 overs, you controlled the game for 25 overs after that. However, in the last five overs - how? Why were 30 runs required in three overs when you needed a run-a-ball but this is typical Pakistan. Pakistan's journey might be over," he said.

The former India opener noted that the Men in Blue managed only a solitary wicket in the powerplay while defending a paltry total, with Jasprit Bumrah sending Babar back to the pavilion.

"When it's a low-scoring match, you need to take three or four wickets in the first six overs, and then only the game can be made. That didn't happen. (Shivam) Dube dropped a catch and only one wicket fell - Jasprit Bumrah got Babar (Azam) out," Chopra observed.

"Jassi jaisa koi hai hi nahin yaar. He is a national treasure. Wrap him in cotton wool and keep him in a museum. There should be a ticket to watch him, although people paid thousands of dollars to watch him," he added.

Bumrah had Babar brilliantly caught by Suryakumar Yadav at slip for a 10-ball 13. Despite their skipper's dismissal, Pakistan were comfortably placed at 57/1 after 10 overs.

"Axar Patel's over in which Usman Khan got out" - Aakash Chopra on the turning points in the IND-PAK clash

Axar Patel (right) dismissed Usman Khan with his first delivery.

Aakash Chopra chose Axar Patel's dismissal of Usman Khan and Mohammed Siraj's parsimonious spell as two of the turning points of the match.

"I will tell you where all the match turned slightly. Firstly, Axar Patel's over in which Usman Khan got out. I thought it was a very important breakthrough, or else the match was going very easily towards the opposing team. No one will talk about Mohammed Siraj but you need to talk about him because he gave only 19 runs in his four overs," he elaborated in the same interaction.

While praising Jasprit Bumrah for delivering a match-defining spell, the reputed commentator noted that the other Indian bowlers also played their roles virtually to perfection.

"Jasprit Bumrah - four overs, 14 runs and three wickets. He makes it a 16-over match. Axar Patel then came to bowl another over later and this was a critical over. Imad Wasim was batting and he gave two or three runs only. He also scored runs earlier," Chopra stated.

"So Bapu was thumbs up with both hands. Hardik Pandya bowled well and picked up two wickets - thumbs up with both hands. Jasprit Bumrah and then Arshdeep Singh in the end. He was expensive for sure but he too ended well," he added.

Bumrah (3/14) was awarded the Player of the Match for his potent spell. Hardik Pandya (2/24), Axar (1/11), and Arshdeep Singh (1/31) were the other successful Indian bowlers, with Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja bowling economically.

