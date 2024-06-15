"This will be my last T20 World Cup" - Trent Boult on his career after NZ vs UGN 2024 T20 World Cup match

Veteran New Zealand seamer Trent Boult has confirmed that the ongoing T20 World Cup will be his final ICC tournament in the shortest format. The left-arm seamer remembered his new-ball partnership with Tim Southee and how successful they have been across formats.

Boult has arguably been New Zealand's bowling spearhead across formats for over a decade. The veteran seamer made his T20I debut in 2013 and has taken 81 wickets at 21.79 apiece alongside a couple of four-wicket hauls.

Speaking to reporters after New Zealand's win over Uganda in T20 World Cup 2024, Boult reflected that Southee is a good friend on and off the field and hopes to keep bowling with him in Tests and ODIs.

Trending

"Speaking on behalf of myself, this will be my last T20 World Cup. I look at the partnership with Tim with very fond memories. We bowled a lot of overs together. I know the partnership very well, and obviously he's a very good friend on and off the ground. It was nice to wind back the clock a little bit and see a bit of swing bowling at the top. Some great memories, and hopefully a couple more still to come."

The BlackCaps have had a torrid time in the T20 World Cup, losing to Afghanistan and West Indies. As a result, they failed to book a berth in the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

"They're still guys that will be here for some time" - New Zealand captain confident of rediscovering their mojo

Kane Williamson. (Image Credits: Getty)

Following the defeat against the West Indies, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson suggested that it's an ageing team, but remains optimistic that some experienced players will stay for an extended period.

Williamson said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo:

"They're still guys that will be here for some time. think if we just look at the two matches to start off... no doubt disappointing. You come to a world event, you want to start well and to be honest, we need to be better in these conditions specifically. We know that it's going to be a real scrap and it's not going to be easy."

The Kiwis will play their final match of T20 World Cup 2024 against Papua New Guinea on June 17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback