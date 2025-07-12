Those numbers do not reflect his elegance" - David Lloyd's massive statement on Team India star after Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former England cricketer David Lloyd admitted that he has been surprised to see KL Rahul averaging only 34.58 in Test cricket, given how unflappable he looks in the crease. Lloyd felt the keeper-batter exudes plenty of calmness in the middle, given the way he weathered Jofra Archer's storm on day two of the third Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Rahul, who made a century in the second innings of the series-opener at Headingley, scored a resolute 53* on a tricky surface at Lord's to keep Team India afloat in the third Test. The right-handed batter played patiently, reaching his half-century off 97 balls, and overcame a testing spell from Jofra Archer.

Writing in his column for The Daily Mail, the 77-year-old stated:

"The more I see of KL Rahul, the more I like. He seems to be an unflappable opening batter. Rahul weathered the Archer storm admirably, especially the short stuff and he shows such a calmness at the crease. So I was staggered to discover that such an accomplished player, with 60 Test caps, only averages 34. Those numbers do not reflect his elegance with the bat."

Rahul had also scored an elegant hundred the last time India and England played a Test at Lord's and will be keen to do it again. With India still trailing by 242 runs after England's first-innings total of 387, the 33-year-old's ton can go a long way in ensuring that the tourists gain control of the contest.

"Brydon Carse is settling in nicely with this England side" - David Lloyd

Brydon Carse. (Image Credits: Getty)

With Brydon Carse scoring a crucial half-century on day two, Lloyd stated that the 29-year-old is far better than a number nine and predicts him to be an all-rounder in the future.

"Brydon Carse is settling in nicely with this England side. From his showing during the 84-run partnership with Jamie Smith, he seems better than a No.9. Carse looked assured at the crease, with an array of proper shots and he can defend. If he continues in the same manner, he will turn into a genuine all-rounder."

England's first-innings total was built on the back of Joe Root's 104, followed by half-centuries from Carse and Jamie Smith.

