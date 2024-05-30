"Those who says miracles are a myth have not seen Virat batting" - Javed Akhtar praises Virat Kohli ahead of T20 World Cup

Five-time National Film Awards winner Javed Akhtar has praised star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The 79-year-old legendary screenwriter and lyricist believes that miracles are real and took Kohli's example to prove his point.

Akhtar's reaction comes ahead of the mega ICC event in the USA and the West Indies. On Wednesday (May 29), he wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Those who says miracles are a myth have not seen Virat batting."

Virat Kohli has led India to victories from the jaws of defeat multiple times across formats, including the famous win against Pakistan during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Melbourne. The Delhi-born batter took the Men in Blue over the line when they needed 28 runs off the last eight balls. He scored an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls with the help of four sixes and six boundaries. The knock is still etched in the memories of millions of Indian fans.

The former India captain also finished as the leading run-scorer during the 2022 T20 World Cup. Kohli scored 296 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 136.41, including four half-centuries. He remains critical to India's success as they aim for their first-ever ICC trophy since the 2013 Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue last won the T20 World Cup during the inaugural tournament in 2007.

Virat Kohli in red-hot form ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli is in a purple patch ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The right-hander won the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs in the IPL 2024 season.

The modern-day legend amassed 741 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 154.69, including a century and five 50s. He also smashed the joint second-most sixes with 38 maximums alongside SunRisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen, only behind Abhishek Sharma (42) in the T20 league. The 35-year-old will look to continue his exploits with the bat in the ICC event.

The T20 tournament will be played from June 1 to 29. India, who are placed alongside Ireland, Pakistan, Canada, and the USA in Group A, will begin their campaign against Ireland at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 5 (Wednesday). The Men in Blue will then play arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue on June 9 (Sunday).

