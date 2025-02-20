"Thought you were mentioning about dropped catch" - Rohit Sharma brings up embarassing topic in IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy post-match chat

India captain Rohit Sharma mistakenly brought up the embarrassing topic of denying Axar Patel a hat-trick in the 2025 Champions Trophy opening game. The Men in Blue beat Bangladesh by six wickets in Dubai on Thursday.

At the post-match presentation, presenter and renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle asked him about his opening partner Shubman Gill’s stellar form. Rohit, however, felt that Harsha had asked him about his dropped catch.

Notably, Rohit dropped a dolly in the slip cordon to give Jaker Ali a reprieve on duck in the ninth over bowled by Axar. It was also the spinner's hat-trick ball. Ali scored 68 off 114 balls, sharing a 154-run stand with centurion Towhid Hridoy to recover Bangladesh from 35/5.

Rohit Sharma told official broadcasters JioHotstar:

"I thought you were mentioning about the dropped catch."

“I may take him for a dinner tomorrow [he dropped a catch that would've given Axar a hat-trick]. That was an easy catch, I should have taken that catch, the standards I have set standing in the slips but these things happen,” he added.

Rohit Sharma showers praise on Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami

Rohit Sharma further reserved special praise for Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami following their century and fifer, respectively. The 37-year-old said (via ESPNcricinfo):

“Very happy for Shami. Long time waiting. We know what he brings for us. The quality he has. Every time we throw the ball at him he's got something up his sleeve and we need guys like him to step up in big moments. Gill, we know the class he has. He's been batting brilliantly of late and today what he showed us, it shouldn't surprise anyone. What was good to see was he was there till the end.”

“KL and Gill at the end were very composed. One game, very hard to make anything out of the track. Not much grass on it, we knew it would be on the slower side, and that is how it played. As a team, I thought we adapted to the conditions really well, with the bowling and with the bat as well,” Rohit added.

While Shubman Gill scored a century, Shami took a five-wicket haul. Rohit too scored 41 runs off 36 balls, sharing a 69-run partnership to set the tone for India. The Men in Blue will next lock horns with defending champions Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, February 23.

