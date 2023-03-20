"Thought we might see one more big score at his favourite venue" - Wasim Jaffer on Virat Kohli falling for 31 in Vishakhapatnam

Former Indian opening batter Wasim Jaffer admitted that he anticipated a big score from Virat Kohli in the second ODI against Australia in Vishakhapatnam. Jaffer observed that Kohli has had a pattern of playing a poor shot after scoring 35-40 runs.

Kohli scored 31 runs in the second ODI before playing across to a straight one from Nathan Ellis as the ball hit the pad in front of the stumps. The right-handed batter has three ODI centuries at the venue and averaged well over 100 before the second ODI.

#INDvAUS | Scorecard: India lose their sixth wicket!Nathan Ellis dismisses Virat Kohli for 31.Scorecard: bit.ly/IND-v-AUS-2ndO… India lose their sixth wicket! Nathan Ellis dismisses Virat Kohli for 31. #INDvAUS | 📝 Scorecard: bit.ly/IND-v-AUS-2ndO… https://t.co/LiiaZc4hqA

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, the 44-year-old said Kohli's wicket was a massive moment in the game as he seemed to be building a big partnership with Ravindra Jadeja or Axar Patel. He feels Kohli must overcome the pattern of not converting his starts as he used to make big scores comfortably.

"It was a massive wicket as he looked in rhythm. It seemed like he would string a big partnership with Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. He might not have played Nathan Ellis a lot and got beaten after playing across. He looked in good nick."

Jaffer added:

"I'm a little surprised because the old Kohli wouldn't be dismissed after making 30-35 runs, but it's happening frequently. When he is on the crease, he makes 35-40 runs and plays one poor shot to get out. So, Kohli has to change that. I thought we might see one more big score at his favourite venue and it, unfortunately, couldn't happen."

The former Indian captain walked into the series with 46 ODI centuries and needed four more to break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49. The 34-year-old was unsuccessful in reaching three figures in the first game, perishing to Mitchell Starc for four runs.

"If your new-ball bowler gets you wickets, there is nothing better than that" - Wasim Jaffer

Mitchell Starc. (Image Credits: Getty)

When asked how vital Starc's form is for Australia ahead of the 2023 World Cup, Jaffer believes Australia can get even stronger after Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins return.

"Very significant. If your new-ball bowler gets you wickets, there is nothing better than that. If you can dismiss the top 2-3 opposition batters, they will go in the backfoot. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are currently on the sidelines. So, I see this team as even stronger. If Starc can maintain this form, these are good signs for Australia.

The 31-Test veteran reckons that India must solve their struggles against left-arm pacers as this will come to bite them in the World Cup. Jaffer added:

"From India's perspective, whether that's Trent Boult, Shaheen Shah Afridi, or Mohammad Amir, the question has come up once again of their ability against left-arm seamers. Starc took three wickets in the last game and five in this match. So, it's vital for India's top-order to solve this issue because this can't happen so frequently as this can cause problems in the World Cup."

Starc also won the Player of the Match award, picking up his ninth five-wicket haul of his ODI career.

