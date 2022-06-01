"Thought of quitting ODI cricket came to my mind" - Virender Sehwag reveals contemplating retirement in 2008

Former India international Virender Sehwag is one of the most destructive openers to have played the game. Despite boasting great numbers, there was a point when Sehwag contemplated quitting ODI cricket.

After a superlative run in the Test series during India's tour of Australia in 2008, the dashing opener had a dismal outing in the 50-over leg. After a few poor returns, the then captain MS Dhoni left Sehwag out of the playing XI.

Throwing light on the tumultuous tour on the Cricbuzz show 'Match Party', the 43-year-old sais that he only wanted to play Test cricket at that point in time. Virender Sehwag said:

"In 2008 when we were in Australia, this question (of retirement) came to my mind. I made a comeback in the Test series, scored a 150. In the ODIs, I couldn't score that much in three-four attempts. So MS Dhoni dropped me from the playing XI then the thought of quitting ODI cricket came to my mind. I thought I will continue playing only Test cricket."

The swashbuckling batter returned with scores of 6, 33, 11 and 14 in the first four games of the Commonwealth Bank tri-series before he was left out of the playing XI.

Sehwag returned after a couple of games but another failure against Australia meant he had to sit out again. Virender Sehwag featured in only five of the ten games in that series.

However, India went on to script history, winning the tri-series. The Men in Blue beat Australia 2-0 in the best-of-three finals.

"Sachin Tendulkar stopped me" - Virender Sehwag on why he changed his mind

The Nawab of Nazafgarh added that a conversation with batting legend and his opening partner Sachin Tendulkar helped him change his mind during that tour of Australia.

Sehwag added:

"Sachin Tendulkar stopped me at that time. He said 'this is a bad phase of your life. Just wait, go back home after this tour, think hard and then decide what to do next'. Luckily I didn't announce my retirement at that time."

Virender Sehwag went on to represent India for another 7-8 years and bowed away as one of the legends of the game.

He represented his country in 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is, amassing 17253 international runs, including 38 centuries and 72 fifties.

