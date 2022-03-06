"Thrashing in grand style!"- Twitter erupts as India thump Pakistan in World Cup opener

India have begun their 2022 Women's World Cup campaign with a staggering 107-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan. The Women in Blue will be ecstatic with the way their lower middle-order responded after their top order failed to deliver.
The bowlers too came to the party and ensured that the target of 245 was a bridge too far for Pakistan. This win has improved their net run rate and they have made it to the top of their group.
The Women in Blue showed character in crunch situations and overcame a tricky test against Pakistan.
Vastrakar, Rana rescued India from a tricky situation
Mithali Raj had no hesitation in choosing to bat first after winning the toss. However, the Indians didn't get the start that they were hoping for. The Women in Blue kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and at one stage were reeling at 114/6.
This was when all-rounders Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana got together at the crease and stitched a crucial partnership for the seventh wicket. The duo absorbed all the pressure from the Pakistan bowlers and then pounced on the loose deliveries.
Slowly but steadily, the duo took their team to a decent total and added a crucial 122 runs together. Half-centuries from Vastrakar and Rana ensured that their team had a competitive total of 244/7 on the board.
Pakistan hadn't chased such a big target yet and thus, it was important for them to get off to a good start. However, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad spun a web and kept on taking wickets at regular intervals.
Jhulan Goswami and Rana also chipped in with a couple of wickets each as Pakistan were bundled out for just 137. This win has taken the Indian Women's streak to 11 unbeaten games against Pakistan Women in ODIs.