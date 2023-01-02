Throwback: When Rishabh Pant received driving advice from Shikhar Dhawan 

In the wake of Rishabh Pant’s horrific car crash near Roorkee in Uttarakhand, an old video of Shikhar Dhawan giving him driving advice has gone viral on the internet.

In the clip, shot when Dhawan was part of the Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the veteran opening batter can be heard urging Pant to drive carefully.

Pant suffered multiple injuries after the car he was driving crashed into a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, early morning on December 30. The 25-year-old was going home to surprise his mother on New Year’s Day. After his SUV caught fire, he broke the windscreen to get out of the vehicle.

Various videos of Pant’s accident, including CCTV footage of the car crashing into the divider, went viral within hours of the accident. At the same time, an old clip featuring Dhawan and Pant also started doing the rounds.

In the video, Pant asks Dhawan about one advice he would like to give him. The veteran opener replies:

"Gaadi aaram se chalaya kar (you should drive carefully)."

Following the car crash, Pant was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre, where he was treated for impact injuries. The keeper was subsequently shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

An official statement issued by BCCI over the Delhi cricketer’s injury revealed that he suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and abrasion injuries on his back, apart from hurting his right wrist, ankle, and toe.

It was subsequently reported that the keeper-batter underwent plastic surgery to manage facial injuries he suffered in a car accident. The MRI scan results of his brain and spine were normal.

Rishabh Pant to continue treatment in Dehradun: DDCA

While some reports claimed that Pant could be airlifted to Delhi for further treatment, Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) confirmed that the stumper will continue treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, December 31, DDCA director Shyam Sharma said:

"He (Pant) is being looked after well by doctors here. The BCCI is also in touch with them, taking updates on his condition. As of now, he will be kept here only.

Earlier, Sharma had told ANI:

“If required we'll shift him to Delhi and chances are high that we'll airlift him to Delhi for plastic surgery.”

A vital cog in India’s Test squad, Pant looks set to miss the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home against Australia. He is also doubtful for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

