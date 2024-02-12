Throwback: When a video of Rivaba touching husband Ravindra Jadeja’s feet went viral 

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba, a politician, find themselves in the limelight in the wake of the former’s father leveling some serious allegations against the two in an interview with a Gujarati daily.

Speaking to ‘Divya Bhaskar’ a few days back, Jadeja’s father Anirudhsinh claimed that he has absolutely no relations with his son and daughter-in-law. He also blamed Rivaba for creating a rift in the family. Anirudhsinh alleged that his daughter-in-law asked for everything to be transferred to her name within three months of the marriage.

Reacting to the explosive interview, Jadeja took to his official social media handle and rubbished all allegations as an attempt to tarnish his wife’s image. A video has also gone viral on social media in which Rivaba is seen losing her cool after a journalist asked a question about her father-in-law’s controversial interview.

In May 2023, Rivaba made news for a totally different reason. A video of her touching husband Jadeja’s feet after the Indian Premier League (IPL) final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad went viral on social media platforms.

The clip garnered mixed reviews. While some applauded Rivaba for her gesture, a few others found it very normal.

Jadeja was one of the heroes of the IPL 2023 final as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) in a last-ball thriller. Chasing a DLS target of 171 in 15 overs, CSK needed 10 to win off the last two balls. Jadeja launched the penultimate ball from GT pacer Mohit Sharma for a six over long-on and clipped the last ball to the left of short fine leg for the championship-clinching boundary.

With the win, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai franchise equaled Mumbai Indians’ (MI) record of five IPL titles.

Jadeja has made a comeback to the Indian team for the last three Tests against England

Meanwhile, Jadeja was recently named in the Indian squad for the last three Tests of the series against England.

The 35-year-old contributed 87 in the first innings of the opening Test in Hyderabad. However, he was ruled out of the second Test in Visakhapatnam due to a hamstring injury he picked up while batting in the second innings in Hyderabad.

Both Jadeja and KL Rahul, who also missed the second Test against England due to a quadriceps strain, have been named in the squad for the remaining Tests. However, their participation will be subject to clearance from the medical team.

