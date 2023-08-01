"Throws it away, that's the problem with him" - Twitter users divided over Sanju Samson’s 51 off 41 balls in IND vs WI ODI decider

Sanju Samson starred with the bat for Team India in the third ODI against the West Indies at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Tuesday, August 1. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 51 runs off 41 balls at a strike rate of 124.39, including four sixes and two boundaries.
The 28-year-old also shared a 69-run partnership with Shubman Gill for the third wicket. His third ODI fifty came after he failed to fire with the bat in the second game, scoring just nine runs off 19 deliveries.
Samson, though, threw it away as he was caught by Shimron Hetmyer at mid-off while taking the aggressive route against Romario Shephar’s fuller-length delivery in the 32nd over. With Samson’s dismissal, India were reduced to 223/3 after 31.5 overs.
Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to Sanju Samson’s fifty. One user tweeted:
'Sanju Samson throws it away, that's the problem with him. Shubman Gill is so good and matured at his age. Respect your stroke play. Respect your bowlers. It's an ODI."
Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:
Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill provide top start for India; Sanju Samson hits fifty
Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill provided a top start to Team India in the third ODI against the West Indies on Tuesday. The duo shared a 143-run partnership for the opening wicket. Kishan smashed 77 off 64, including three sixes and eight boundaries. Meanwhile, Gill scored 85 off 92, including 11 boundaries.
At the time of writing, India were 244/4 after 38.4 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav (0*) and Hardik Pandya (10*) at the crease.
The Men in Blue have made two changes in the form of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jaydev Unadkat. The duo replaced Umran Malik and Axar Patel.
Meanwhile, the think tank continued to rest regular skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Hardik Pandya was appointed the stand-in captain.
On the other hand, the hosts fielded an unchanged side after registering a six-wicket win in the second ODI to level the series 1-1.
Click here to follow IND vs WI 3rd ODI live score updates.