"Throws it away, that's the problem with him" - Twitter users divided over Sanju Samson’s 51 off 41 balls in IND vs WI ODI decider

Sanju Samson starred with the bat for Team India in the third ODI against the West Indies at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Tuesday, August 1. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 51 runs off 41 balls at a strike rate of 124.39, including four sixes and two boundaries.

The 28-year-old also shared a 69-run partnership with Shubman Gill for the third wicket. His third ODI fifty came after he failed to fire with the bat in the second game, scoring just nine runs off 19 deliveries.

Samson, though, threw it away as he was caught by Shimron Hetmyer at mid-off while taking the aggressive route against Romario Shephar’s fuller-length delivery in the 32nd over. With Samson’s dismissal, India were reduced to 223/3 after 31.5 overs.

Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to Sanju Samson’s fifty. One user tweeted:

riseup Pant @riseup_popa



What an innings probably the best of this series

.

.

#sanjusamson pic.twitter.com/6HZPOHQlGg That's why Sanju Samson gets so much of love from fansWhat an innings probably the best of this series

Shreyanshi Singh 🐍🐍 @thenexit_7 If Sanju Samson keeps getting chances, he will definitely do better than Sky in ODIs

Sameer Prajapati @SameerP14178298



When Sanju comes the viewing average was 40lac!

Almost double



On jio cinema*



Sanju fan following is crazy 20-25lac was avg. watching before Sanju Samson was playingWhen Sanju comes the viewing average was 40lac!Almost doubleOn jio cinema*Sanju fan following is crazy

Snehasis Mukherjee @snehasis_95

#WIvsIND #SanjuSamson #3rdODI Sanju Samson will be absolutely gutted...was well settled for a big one failed to convert

movieman @movieman777 @Puneite_ #SanjuSamson playing clearly like someone who knows he has got limited -time and opportunity to present his case.

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns



Rohit Sharma backed him and spoke to him before the match. We Support Rovid pic.twitter.com/M4A84F5uiI Sanju Samson has finally played to his potential.Rohit Sharma backed him and spoke to him before the match. We Support Rovid

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill provide top start for India; Sanju Samson hits fifty

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill provided a top start to Team India in the third ODI against the West Indies on Tuesday. The duo shared a 143-run partnership for the opening wicket. Kishan smashed 77 off 64, including three sixes and eight boundaries. Meanwhile, Gill scored 85 off 92, including 11 boundaries.

At the time of writing, India were 244/4 after 38.4 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav (0*) and Hardik Pandya (10*) at the crease.

The Men in Blue have made two changes in the form of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jaydev Unadkat. The duo replaced Umran Malik and Axar Patel.

Meanwhile, the think tank continued to rest regular skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Hardik Pandya was appointed the stand-in captain.

On the other hand, the hosts fielded an unchanged side after registering a six-wicket win in the second ODI to level the series 1-1.

