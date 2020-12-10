Tickets for England and India's Kia Oval Test sold out in record time

The Indian cricket team will visit the United Kingdom next year to play a five-Test series against England. Trent Bridge, Lord's, Emerald Headingley, the Kia Oval, and Emirates Old Trafford will host the five Test matches in August 2021.

Kia Oval recently announced that tickets for the fourth Test between India and England have already been sold out. Tickets for the first four days are no longer available, while only a few entry-passes for the final day are up for sale.

Fans have also purchased all tickets for England's home ODI against Sri Lanka at Kia Oval in 2021. Surrey Chairman Richard Thompson confirmed the record-breaking sales.

"It's incredible to see the demand for 2021 international tickets at The Kia Oval. After a difficult year for everyone in 2020, and curtailed 175th anniversary celebrations for the Club, this goes to show just how important cricket is to the British public. We'll be sure to make 2021 a celebration of everything that's great about cricket, summer & The Kia Oval. Our world class new development means we have sold more tickets than we ever have before in record time," he continued.

It is pertinent to note that 10,000 Surrey club members gained early access to the tickets. Also, the ticket purchasers for 2020's international games at the Kia Oval had the option to convert their tickets for the 2021 matches.

Surrey will inaugurate a new three-tier stand at the Kia Oval next year, which will boost the stadium's seating-capacity to 27,500.

The Indian cricket team will play nine Test matches against England next year

The Indian cricket team did not play much Test cricket in 2020, but 2021 will be a hectic year for Virat Kohli's men. The BCCI declared India's schedule for the home series against England earlier today.

Later in 2021, the Indian cricket team will play an away series versus England. The two tours will comprise of nine Tests.

Also, if the Indian cricket team and England finish in the top two positions on the ICC World Test Championship points table, they could play ten Test matches against each other in 2021.