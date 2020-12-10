IND v ENG 2021: Full schedule, venues, and live streaming details  

After an entire year without a home Test match, the Indian cricket team will host England for four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is in early 2021.

The India versus England ICC World Test Championship series will kick off in Chennai.

Later, the two squads will travel to Ahmedabad to play two Tests, including a Day-Night encounter. This Test series will be the last one for the Indian cricket team and England in the ICC World Test Championship.

Both teams have currently played four (out of six) series each. Virat Kohli's men are set to play a Test series versus Australia in December 2020-January 2021, while the English team will play red-ball cricket against Sri Lanka before the Indian tour.

The newly rebuilt Motera Stadium will host the subsequent five-match T20I series between the two former ICC T20 World Cup-winning teams. This series will help the two nations gear up for the T20 World Cup in India later in 2021.

The action will move to Pune then, where India and England will lock horns in a three-match ICC Cricket World Cup Super League (ODI) series. The Men in Blue will aim to win their first series in this competition after losing to Australia 1-2.

Here's a look at the complete schedule of England's Indian tour.

IND v ENG 2021 Complete Schedule

IND v ENG ICC World Test Championship Series for the Anthony de Mello Trophy:

1st Test - February 5 to 9, Chennai

2nd Test - February 13 to 17, Chennai

3rd Test - February 24 - 28, Ahmedabad (pink-ball Test)

4th Test - March 4 - 8, Ahmedabad

IND v ENG T20I Series

1st T20I - March 12, Ahmedabad

2nd T20I - March 14, Ahmedabad

3rd T20I - March 16, Ahmedabad

4th T20I - March 18, Ahmedabad

5th T20I - March 20, Ahmedabad

IND v ENG ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series

1st ODI - March 23, Pune

2nd ODI - March 26, Pune

3rd ODI - March 28, Pune

IND v ENG 2021 Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports holds the broadcasting rights for the Indian cricket team's home matches. The cricket universe can enjoy this tour on Star Sports Channels, and live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar.