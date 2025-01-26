Tilak Varma opens up on interaction with Gautam Gambhir after match-winning knock in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I

Team India batter Tilak Varma shared details of his pre-match chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir after the guiding the Men in Blue to a thrilling two-wicket win over England in the Chennai T20I on Saturday, January 25. The left-hander revealed that Gambhir asked him to be flexible and take charge if needed.

India beat England in a close finish in the second T20I played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai. Bowling first after winning the toss, India held England in 165-9. In the chase, the Men in Blue crumbled to 126-7 inside 15 overs. However, Varma guided the hosts home with a pressure-absorbing knock of 72* in 55 balls.

Speaking after being named Player of the Match at the presentation ceremony, the 22-year-old shared details of the chat he had with head coach Gambhir ahead of the Chennai T20I. The youngster said:

Trending

"First of all, the wicket was slightly two-paced and wickets were falling one after the other, so actually I was talking with Gautam Gambhir Sir yesterday [Friday], and he said that whatever happens, played according to the situation. What the team needs, do that. If you want 10 runs in an over, take the charge. Bat sensibly is what he said."

Expand Tweet

Varma added that during the drinks break in the second T20I in Chennai, Gambhir again boosted his confidence by telling that he had a chance to prove his versatility by taking India over the line from a challenging situation. The left-handed struck four fours and five sixes in his knock as India got home in 19.2 overs.

"I told Ravi that just hold the shape" - Tilak Varma on partnership with Bishnoi

While Varma was undoubtedly the hero of India's triumph in Chennai, he got some support from leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who hit two crucial boundaries in his unbeaten nine off five balls. Asked about the chat between the two during their stand, the Mumbai Indians (MI) star commented:

"You know actually, I told Ravi that just hold the shape and play it through the line. You know he played one flick shot and one shot against Livingstone. Those two boundaries made the chase easier."

Expand Tweet

Varma and Bishnoi added an unbroken 20 runs for the ninth wicket in the Chennai T20I. Fittingly, the former hit the winning run by whacking Jamie Overton for a boundary in the last over. The third match of the series will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news