Tim Paine apologizes to New Zealand, eats “humble pie” after Kiwis win WTC final 

Tim Paine has come out and apologized publicly after predicting that New Zealand would lose the World Test Championship final. The Australian Test skipper was frank in his assessment, admitting he got that one completely wrong.

Paine had infuriated Black Caps fans earlier this month when he backed India to comfortably beat New Zealand in the summit clash.

Speaking to New Zealand radio station Newstalk ZB after the Kiwis were crowned WTC champions, Tim Paine apologized to the Kiwi fans and said:

"We all get some wrong. I copped a bit from the Kiwi fans, so I thought I'd come on air and eat some humble pie. I thought the New Zealanders played outstandingly. It's always a pleasure to watch the way they go about it.”

An incredible moment in @BLACKCAPS history 🏆



Congratulations to Kane Williamson and his team 👏#WTC21 #INDvNZ — ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2021

Many labeled the India versus New Zealand final as a David versus Goliath clash, considering the contrasting resources available to both nations. Praising New Zealand for their effort, Tim Paine admitted he understood the magnitude of the win as he comes from a small state himself. He added:

"For such a small nation - I'm from Tasmania, which is obviously our smallest resource state and we punch above our weight - so I certainly respect what the Kiwis do on an international stage.”

What had Tim Paine said earlier?

Good morning to everyone, especially Tim Paine ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EN3Aikg68t — James Meager (@jrmeager) June 23, 2021

Many pundits had labeled New Zealand as favorites, owing to their superior know-how of conditions after beating England 1-0 in a Test series in their build-up to the WTC final.

But Tim Paine decided to go in a different direction. Previewing the World Test Championship final while speaking to the media from Brisbane, the Australian Test skipper had earlier backed India to win the final comfortably.

"My prediction is, India will win pretty comfortably if they play anywhere near their best," Paine said at a press conference in Brisbane.

Tim Paine’s comments have a knack for ticking off netizens and attracting criticism on social media.

What a day this was! 😍



Take a look back at the historic Day 6 of the #WTC21 Final 🎥 pic.twitter.com/VZNhC9rqV2 — ICC (@ICC) June 25, 2021

Few weeks left until the Olympics! We are ready at Sportskeeda. Check out our Olympics homepage

Edited by Samya Majumdar