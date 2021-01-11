Tim Paine fined 15% match fee for showing dissent to umpire

Australia captain Tim Paine has been pronounced guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct on Day 3 of the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Pain was fined 15% of his match fee for the offence and also handed a demerit point for the same.

A statement issued by the ICC states that Tim Paine was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The code relates to "showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an International Match."

The event took place in the 56th over of India’s first innings, as Paine criticized the umpire’s judgment after an unsuccessful DRS review against Cheteshwar Pujara. Paine agreed to the offence and accepted the penalty suggested by match referee David Boon.

JUST IN - Tim Paine fined 15 per cent of his match fees for "showing dissent at an umpire's decision".

He also gets one demerit point.#AUSvIND



He also gets one demerit point.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/7oxh4aqO7s — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) January 10, 2021

What are the fines imposed for different levels of breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct?

There are four levels of breach of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Level 1: 0% - 50% match fee fine

Level 2: 50% - 100% match fee fine and/or ban for 1 Test/2 ODIs.

Level 3: 6 Tests or 12 ODI ban.

Level 4: Ban for Tests to life or 20 ODIs to life.

Tim Paine and co. in control going into the final day of the Sydney Test

Australia set India a target of 407 runs.

After declaring at 312-6 and setting India a target of 407 runs to win - the Australians were well on top in the final session of Day 4. For India, both openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were unable to make much of their starts and lost their wickets before stumps.

Going into the final day, India require another 309 to win with only seven wickets in hand (considering Ravindra Jadeja won't bat after sustaining an injury). The onus will now be on captain Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara to lead from front and help Team India avoid defeat at the SCG.