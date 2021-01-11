Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Tim Paine fined 15% match fee for showing dissent to umpire

Tim Paine questions a decision by the umpire during the 3rd Test at the SCG
Tim Paine questions a decision by the umpire during the 3rd Test at the SCG
Anurag Bansal
ANALYST
Modified 11 Jan 2021, 06:35 IST
News
Advertisement

Australia captain Tim Paine has been pronounced guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct on Day 3 of the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Pain was fined 15% of his match fee for the offence and also handed a demerit point for the same.

A statement issued by the ICC states that Tim Paine was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The code relates to "showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an International Match."

The event took place in the 56th over of India’s first innings, as Paine criticized the umpire’s judgment after an unsuccessful DRS review against Cheteshwar Pujara. Paine agreed to the offence and accepted the penalty suggested by match referee David Boon.

What are the fines imposed for different levels of breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct?

There are four levels of breach of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Level 1: 0% - 50% match fee fine

Level 2: 50% - 100% match fee fine and/or ban for 1 Test/2 ODIs.

Level 3: 6 Tests or 12 ODI ban.

Level 4: Ban for Tests to life or 20 ODIs to life.

Advertisement

Tim Paine and co. in control going into the final day of the Sydney Test

Australia set India a target of 407 runs.
Australia set India a target of 407 runs.

After declaring at 312-6 and setting India a target of 407 runs to win - the Australians were well on top in the final session of Day 4. For India, both openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were unable to make much of their starts and lost their wickets before stumps.

Going into the final day, India require another 309 to win with only seven wickets in hand (considering Ravindra Jadeja won't bat after sustaining an injury). The onus will now be on captain Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara to lead from front and help Team India avoid defeat at the SCG.

Published 11 Jan 2021, 06:35 IST
India vs Australia 2021 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Tim Paine David Boon ICC Sydney Cricket Ground Cricket News Today
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी