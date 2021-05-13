"I deserve it" - Tim Paine reacts to criticism over his comments on India's Test series win in Australia

Australian Test skipper Tim Paine has reacted to fans criticizing his recent comments regarding India winning the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

As quoted by Fox Sports, Tim Paine attributed India's historic 2-1 series win in Australia to the visitors' ‘sideshows’. The 36-year-old suggested that the Aussies were affected by India’s attempts to 'distract' them with off-the-field incidents such as their early resistance to hard quarantine in Brisbane.

It prompted a maelstrom of lampooning from fans from both India and Australia as they blamed Paine for making excuses for the humiliating series defeat. Replying to one such tweet made by sports journalist Brent Costelloe, the wicket-keeper said he 'deserves' most of the criticism.

Love their passion Brent.

Most of it I deserve 😂 — Tim Paine (@tdpaine36) May 13, 2021

A young Indian side, led by stand-by skipper Ajinkya Rahane, trounced a near full-strength Australian team 2-1 to record their second consecutive series win Down Under. The triumph culminated with a stunning chase at the Gabba.

The victory was even sweeter for Indian fans because Tim Paine had flamboyantly challenged several Indian players to win at the ground earlier in the tour.

Tim Paine backs Steve Smith to become Australia's Test captain again

Steve Smith (L) alongside Tim Paine

Tim Paine, who was made Australian Test captain after Steve Smith was suspended following the sandpaper controversy, backed the latter to retake the job. Paine lauded Smith's tactical acumen and said his time under the batting stalwart's leadership was 'excellent'.

"I think so. Obviously, I don't make that decision but the time I played with Steve as captain he was excellent. Certainly tactically he is as good as you get. Then obviously South Africa events happened and he's not doing it anymore. But, yeah, I would support him getting that job again," Tim Paine told Newscorp media on Thursday.

Tim Paine and Australia's next Test assignment will be a one-off game against Afghanistan in November before the much-anticipated Ashes in January.

Tim Paine Blames India's Cheeky Tactics For Historic Test Series Loss pic.twitter.com/gFuWxVogj6 — K I R A N 🇮🇳 (@Kiran_reddy_k) May 13, 2021