Tim Paine urges fans to show respect to the Indian players at the Gabba

Australia skipper Tim Paine has appealed to the Australian spectators to respect the Indian players during the final Test of the series, at the Gabba. Paine called on the fans to avoid a repeat the abusive behaviour that marred the third Test at the SCG.

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were reportedly subjected to racial abuse during the third and fourth days of play at the SCG. Siraj held up play and got the match officials involved which resulted in the eviction of at least six spectators from the crowd.

Tim Paine urged the fans to ‘leave the abuse at the gate’ and have a good time in the ground.

“In terms of crowd behaviour - we don't condone the abuse of anyone; let alone from the racial standpoint. So we want people to come along to the Gabba, enjoy the game of cricket, support Australia, support India. Support the umpires if you like. But my suggestion is you leave the abuse at the gate and just respect the players, respect the game and have a good time,” Paine said in a media interaction on Thursday.

The behavior of the spectators at the SCG has been widely criticised by the cricketing fraternity and has put Cricket Australia in a spot of bother.

"Playing at the Gabba has been an advantage for Australia for a long time" – Tim Paine

Tim Paine

Tim Paine admitted that it is difficult even for Australian players from other states to adjust to the pace and bounce at the Gabba. The stadium in Brisbane is an Australian cricket stronghold and the team has an incredible record at the venue.

“Yeah it [the Gabba] is right up there, no doubt about that. It's a hard place to come and play cricket. Even for Tasmanians and Victorians to come here, it can be challenging to adjust to the different bounce and speed of the wicket. It's something that has been to the advantage of Australian teams for a long time."

Advertisement

Australia’s last loss at the Gabba came against the West Indies in 1988. The last drawn match at this venue took place in 2012, between Australia and South Africa.