"Time to go back to the drawing board " - Dinesh Karthik's suggestion to the Indian team management 

Dinesh Karthik believes that the Indian team management must make some important decisions in order for the side to stage a turnaround against Bangladesh.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, Karthik pointed out how KL Rahul made it clear that India wanted to play an aggressive brand of cricket in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. However, he claimed that the visitors have ultimately failed to do so.

The veteran keeper-batter opined that India haven't instilled any fear in the opposition camp. Karthik explained:

"It is time to go back to the drawing board and figure out exactly how you want to do it. We are seeing various teams draw a line in the sand and say, this is how we are going to move forward with our cricket. That's where India are caught in a catch-22 situation.

"KL Rahul had said that they wanted to play aggressive cricket. But we haven't seen much aggression in batting or bowling. It's not about the strike rate, but about how they approach the opposition. You can sense when there is fear in the eyes of the opposition. This is something that has been missing."

India struggled with the bat on Day 3 (December 24), finishing 45/4 at stumps. The visitors still require 100 more runs to win the second Test. A number of fans and experts have expressed their displeasure over the team not adopting a counter-attacking approach during the run chase.

"India have been vulnerable throughout the year" - Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik further went on to point out that India's performances haven't been clinical this year when it comes to Test and ODI cricket. He suggested that opponents have started to believe that they will be able to trump India.

Karthik mentioned that Bangladesh, who secured an ODI series win over India, could make it difficult for KL Rahul and Co. on Day 4 of the ongoing Test as well.

The 37-year-old elaborated:

"India have been vulnerable throughout the year, at least in Test matches and ODI cricket. It hasn't been a great year for Indian cricket, so most teams playing against India fancy their chances. Bangladesh beat India in the ODI series and they look well in control of this game.

"If they can get a couple of wickets within the next 20 runs, it is going to be a huge uphill task for India."

It is worth mentioning that the second Test holds is of significance to the Indian team. The side need to win at least four of their remaining five fixtures to remain in contention for a place in the World Test Championship final.

