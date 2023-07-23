Shoaib Akhtar has slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) over its promotional video for the 2023 ODI World Cup, calling the makers a joke and immature for not giving enough footage to Babar Azam and Pakistan.

The two-minute and 13-second clip mostly revolved around the glories of India and England. Pakistan frequently appeared in acts of "despair", mostly losing a wicket or getting hit for runs.

There was an odd mention of two-time champions West Indies (who haven't qualified for the tournament) and nothing much on at least five teams.

"Whoever thought that World Cup promo will be complete without Pakistan & Babar Azam's significant presence, has actually presented himself as a joke," Akhtar wrote in a Tweet. "Come on guys, time to grow up a bit."

Jibran T. Siddiqui @jibransiddiqui

- Jersey on mannequin

- Wahab in anguish

- Shadab getting hit x 2

- Amir bowled

- Shaheen's celebration

- Depressed Pakistani fan

- Inzamam getting runout



I get that the content has been produced by the host but the promo is for @ICC Pakistan total feature in the video:- Jersey on mannequin- Wahab in anguish- Shadab getting hit x 2- Amir bowled- Shaheen's celebration- Depressed Pakistani fan- Inzamam getting runoutI get that the content has been produced by the host but the promo is for @ICC twitter.com/ICC/status/168…

The World Cup will commence on October 5 while India and Pakistan will go head-to-head on October 15 in Ahmedabad. Before that, the two arch-rivals will meet in the group stage of the Asia Cup on September 2 in Pallekele.

Tensions between PCB and BCCI before Shoaib Akhtar's tweet

The tensions between the two teams and their boards, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have been on the rise of late. India declined to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and after a lot of political to-and-fro, the Men in Blue's matches were shifted to Sri Lanka.

Pakistan then voiced similar concerns about traveling to India for the World Cup but, at the moment, are likely to come here as planned.

However, recently, the PCB expressed their disappointment at the Asian Cricket Council chief and BCCI secretary Jay Shah announcing the Asia Cup schedule half an hour before the PCB's big event in Lahore for the announcement.

Also Read: [WATCH] Mukesh Kumar takes his maiden international wicket in 2nd Test vs West Indies